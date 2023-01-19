On a recent holiday with my best friend, I inspected the contents of her suitcase (as all dutiful friends do) with increasing intrigue. Here was a bag of clothes packed with shimmering silver fabrics, crisp pink shirts and slouchy T-shirts. They were in equal parts colourful and pared-back. These were, as I told her, very, very good clothes.

For the most part, I recognised them; we have a friendship old enough to know the exact points in our lives together that we bought our clothes. But the others felt only faintly familiar. “Oh Nomi,” she said. “Do you not dye your clothes?”

And in the blink of an eye, this fashion editor was informed of a secret by a neuroscience PhD student that is far more ubiquitous than I ever realised.