Tanya Robertson, the founder of Womanhood, agrees that there is a lack of information available to people who wear bras, which is why they launched the AI bra fitting service. “As a consumer, it’s the first thing you put on every day so it’s important it fits and serves you properly,” she tells Stylist.

So how does the digital bra fitting work? Thankfully, you don’t have to get naked or even be in your bra and knickers for the fitting. The service simply requires you to wear a vest top and a pair of trousers in which your belly button is visible. The only other thing you need is a card the size of a UK driving licence or debit card.

I set my phone up in my kitchen against a pile of books so my full body is in shot. I’m then led through a series of poses that involve me holding my card on different areas of my body. It takes around 10 minutes and is relatively painless apart from the fact my neighbours were probably wondering what kind of at-home photoshoot I was doing.