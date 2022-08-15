“I tried Womanhood’s Brarista Artificial Intelligence bra fitting and the results were surprising”
Getting measured is something we should all be doing more regularly. So could AI bra fittings be the future?
Being taken for my first bra fitting wasn’t something I was excited about as a teenager. It felt embarrassing to have a stranger enter a changing room with me while I was in my bra, my mum waiting awkwardly outside. This is probably the reason why I’ve only had one or two bra fittings since that day.
My boobs have changed in size significantly throughout the years but, for the most part, I’ve simply guessed what my bra size is, going off the limited information I’d taken away from the bra fittings I have had. It’s therefore not particularly surprising that research says that at least 80% of women are wearing the wrong bra size.
This is why lingerie company Womanhood is introducing AI bra fittings, which means you can get fitted from the comfort of your own home. Teaming up with femtech start-up Brarista, the AI fittings showcase some of the newest technology within the lingerie space. As well as making the experience more comfortable, the tech has also been proven to be two times more effective than traditional measuring services that use tape measures.
Bella Ngo, the founder of Brarista, fitted bras traditionally before she launched the tech and found that when she used the AI system, her size was transformed from a 38B to a 34DD. “There’s a misconception that a DD or an E is a very big and uncommon size, but that isn’t the case,” Ngo says, explaining why so many women are fitted incorrectly.
Tanya Robertson, the founder of Womanhood, agrees that there is a lack of information available to people who wear bras, which is why they launched the AI bra fitting service. “As a consumer, it’s the first thing you put on every day so it’s important it fits and serves you properly,” she tells Stylist.
So how does the digital bra fitting work? Thankfully, you don’t have to get naked or even be in your bra and knickers for the fitting. The service simply requires you to wear a vest top and a pair of trousers in which your belly button is visible. The only other thing you need is a card the size of a UK driving licence or debit card.
I set my phone up in my kitchen against a pile of books so my full body is in shot. I’m then led through a series of poses that involve me holding my card on different areas of my body. It takes around 10 minutes and is relatively painless apart from the fact my neighbours were probably wondering what kind of at-home photoshoot I was doing.
After completing around six poses, my results came in within five minutes. For context, I usually wear a 32E and I have done for a very long time. My bras definitely don’t fit well – they feel uncomfortable and sometimes my boobs don’t even fit into my cup – and I have been meaning to get fitted for a while.
The AI fitting results informed me that I am in fact a 38DD and I was surprised to hear that my back size could have changed so significantly. Perhaps this is the reason why my bras feel tight and uncomfortable, with the wires and straps digging into my shoulders?
The fitting also gave me two other size options for bigger and smaller bands, meaning I could also wear a 40D or a 36E. According to Womanhood, sister sizes are just as important as your true size and can help to provide a looser or tighter fit, depending on what you’re looking for. The AI system also shared some styles of bras that will suit my boobs, with specific size recommendations for each piece.
Overall, I’d definitely recommend the AI bra fitting service. It was quick, simple and it meant I got round to doing something I’ve been putting off for a very long time. I’m curious to try on some bras in my new size to see just how accurate the fitting is and hopefully find some new bras that are far more comfortable than the ones I’m currently wearing.
Interested in trying it out yourself? The service launches on Womanhood on 17 August in the UK.
Images: Dora Larsen, Womanhood