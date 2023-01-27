Here’s how to make a skirt from a pair of jeans with minimal effort
If you have an old pair of jeans lying around that you no longer wear, consider channeling your inner Art Attack and turn them into a skirt. This is how.
When Julia Fox, the doyenne of all things boundary-pushing, posted a video tutorial to her 1.4 million Instagram followers last year showing how to turn a pair of jeans into her then-signature 00s-infused denim bandeau and jeans combo, she divided the internet.
The Uncut Gems star (or, should we say, Un-caht Gahms?) waxed lyrical about cutting the top four inches off the top of her jeans to wear as a denim bandeau bra with a now waistband-less pair of jeans. The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, received just shy of 80,000 likes. And while Fox’s pubic bone-height jeans haven’t quite made it onto our own DIY moodboards for 2023, the premise of upcycling your denim is very in tune with our own sartorial desires for this year.
After all, everything costs more than it did before, so the very idea of accumulating more stuff isn’t conducive to the life we’re trying to lead. Which is precisely where denim DIY comes in. But if you’re not quite as au fait with DIY denim tailoring as the Julia Foxes of this world, I’m here to share some good news with you: all it requires is a pair of scissors, a pair of jeans, a sewing machine and a dollop of patience.
Circulating on TikTok of late have been videos showing users how to turn jeans into skirt, and it couldn’t be simpler (or more on trend, if the Danish style set in Copenhagen during the summer months is anything to go by).
All you need to do is cut the seams on the inside of the jeans, before laying them flat on the floor. Try to arrange the two panels of the jeans over each other to create a layered effect, and pin in place. The trickiest part of the process, sewing the back of the jeans together, requires a similar process: folding the two panels over each other. The next step is to sew the front of the skirt and the back of the skirt together and to trim the skirt to whatever height you’d prefer: maxi, midi or mini.
