When Julia Fox, the doyenne of all things boundary-pushing, posted a video tutorial to her 1.4 million Instagram followers last year showing how to turn a pair of jeans into her then-signature 00s-infused denim bandeau and jeans combo, she divided the internet.

The Uncut Gems star (or, should we say, Un-caht Gahms?) waxed lyrical about cutting the top four inches off the top of her jeans to wear as a denim bandeau bra with a now waistband-less pair of jeans. The video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times, received just shy of 80,000 likes. And while Fox’s pubic bone-height jeans haven’t quite made it onto our own DIY moodboards for 2023, the premise of upcycling your denim is very in tune with our own sartorial desires for this year.