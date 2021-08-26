Whether you’re nipping on a well-deserved break to the Balearics or a short stint to Spain, this is a quintet of tips that will promise you the headache-free trip of dreams without a Joan Collins-inspired impractical suite of luggage.

Call us your going-away fairy godmothers, here to serve you with all of the tricks that promise to streamline your suitcase and save on any pesky hidden fees.

Upgrade your luggage

First things first – which form of luggage are you using to house your packing? If it’s a raggedy old case from yesteryear which is falling apart at the seams, then you’re in for a rude awakening. The first step of the packing smart holiday guide is finding a piece of luggage that does all of the heavy lifting for you. Look for sleek weekend cases (Away’s are among the best in the luggage game), which have built-in compartments for underwear, socks and laundry, meaning packing and unpacking has never been more organised.



While we’re the first to profess the virtues of teeny-tiny handbags, there’s only so much you can squeeze into a tote the size of a book, so it also may be time to invest in a more capacious carry-on, too; one with room for shoes, toiletries and other miscellaneous bits. Don’t forget though the stringent new regulations airlines have put in place, and be sure to check the fine print. The size of your free underseat bag, for example, is 40cm x 25cm x 20cm on Ryanair, but 45cm x 36cm x 20cm on easyJet. Trying to board with an additional suitcase may levy charges, so ensure that you’ve measured your bags and cases accordingly.