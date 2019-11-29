“This mindful shopping hack calmed my anxiety around getting dressed”

There are few virtual spaces more intimate than the iPhone Notes app. Like most people, my Notes are a mishmash of the utterly mundane and the painfully revealing: one contains the door code to my office building, while another is a list of things I want to discuss when I finally get round to going to therapy. For me, the app operates as part-Post-It, part-journal.

One of the most useful Notes in my phone is titled SHOPPING LIST, and it is both very personal – as evidenced by the fact that everyone who learns of its existence immediately asks to see it – and quite dull. It’s not a reminder of what groceries to buy (although I do also have plenty of Notes that say nothing more than “peppermint tea bags. Tabasco. Onions”). Instead, it’s a rundown of the clothes I want or need to add to my wardrobe, organised according to priority.