Christmas Day may have come and gone, but the post-Boxing Day sales are in full swing.

With the average Christmas shopper spending up to £1,381 on Christmas presents, according to research by Next, the post-Christmas sales are a great opportunity to save on some of the purchases that might’ve passed you by in the flurry of shopping for gifts.

A word to the wise, though. While it can be easy to be lured in by fast fashion, quick trends and next-day delivery, we’re big on shopping smarter and investing in pieces from independent brands that you can rely on this season and next. If you don’t know where to start, here are the staple items some of us at Stylist always like to shop in the post-Christmas sales, and the indie brands we love to buy them from.