The staple, capsule items we always buy in the sales (and the indie brands to shop them from)
Christmas Day may have come and gone in a hurry, but the Boxing Day sales are here to feed your shopping ambitions in the run-up to New Year 2022. The sales can be overwhelming, so team Stylist is on hand to help you know what and where to shop the best on-sale items. Discover some of our favourite homeware, fashion and beauty buys to shop from independent brands right now.
With the average Christmas shopper spending up to £1,381 on Christmas presents, according to research by Next, the post-Christmas sales are a great opportunity to save on some of the purchases that might’ve passed you by in the flurry of shopping for gifts.
A word to the wise, though. While it can be easy to be lured in by fast fashion, quick trends and next-day delivery, we’re big on shopping smarter and investing in pieces from independent brands that you can rely on this season and next. If you don’t know where to start, here are the staple items some of us at Stylist always like to shop in the post-Christmas sales, and the indie brands we love to buy them from.
What to buy in the fashion sales
Jazmin Kopotsha, acting executive editor digital: trans-seasonal coats
Alyss Bowen, contributing social media editor: good quality boots
Priyankaa Joshi, contributing writer: stand-out dresses
Though it feels like event shopping has gone out of the window since coronavirus became part of our lives, the old trusty faithful items you’d want in a capsule wardrobe are always applicable when it comes to shopping smart. Heading into a fashion sale knowing exactly what you’re looking for also limits the temptation to mindlessly browse things you don’t really want (or need) only to end up disappointed later on.
What to buy in the beauty sales
Jazmin Kopotsha, acting executive editor digital: night serums
Alyss Bowen, contributing social media editor: skincare sets
Priyankaa Joshi, contributing writer: perfume
Beauty products are difficult to shop at the best of times, let alone with hundreds of brands trying to grab your attention with discounts, so it might be helpful to adopt a mentality of “what do I want to include in my day-to-day routine this year” rather than “what do I want to try because I saw it on Instagram”.
What to buy in the home and interior sales
Jazmin Kopotsha, acting executive editor digital: luxury bedding
Alyss Bowen, contributing social media editor: special candles
Priyankaa Joshi, contributing writer: unusual houseplants
Oh, the joy of fantasy homeware shopping! The home sales are often the trickiest to navigate which is why we tend to lean towards shopping small (bedding, candles, plants) for a big saving rather shopping big (furniture, appliances, etc) for not quite as useful savings.
6 independent brands to shop in the December 2021 sales right now
LISOU
Brighten up your new year wardrobe with a statement piece from Lisou. Founded by Rene Macdonald in 2018, the print-packed clothing brand has a range of dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and co-ords, in bold colours and patterns.
Not only is Lisou a go-to brand for vibrant, colourful pieces, it’s also a small business that does good. Some of its initiatives include Donating proceeds of collections towards education and medicinal needs for young people, partnering with local schools and planting trees to offset the brand’s carbon footprint.
PILEA
Why not breathe some new life in your home for January with a new houseplant? This independent plant shop in Frome, Somerset, is stocked with a wide variety of plants ranging from tiny succulents to statement palms, as well as all accessories you need to look after them.
ZOU XOU
We all need a sturdy pair of boots to see us through the winter, and it makes sense to invest in some exquisite, well-craft ones. That’s where Zou Xou comes in. Its handcrafted footwear collections are limited, with each pair of shoes handmade by Venezuelan artisans. Boots aside, you can also shop loafers, mules, sandals and more.
EMOLYNE
Are you ready to shake up your make-up bag and embrace a new beauty look in 2022? With the slogan ‘Your Shade, Your Rules’, this London-based make-up brand offers an impressive 30 shades across their lipsticks, liners and nail lacquers, spanning rich red to neutral hues – so you’re bound to find something that suits you.
ORÉ MI
An independent wellbeing brand founded in 2019, Oré mi creates handmade luxurious, long-lasting candles and incense, made in south London and inspired by founder Karen Olla’s Nigerian heritage.
All Oré mi products are safe, ethical, and planet-friendly, made using vegan soy wax, reusable glass jars, bamboo sticks, wood pulp and recyclable packaging. Our favourite scents include Mandarin & Spice and Vanilla & Sandalwood.
VOTARY
If you’re looking to start a new skincare routine in the new year, this sustainable, vegan brand should be on your radar. Catering to every skin type, its products are made using plant oils and botanical ingredients to leave your skin looking dewy and healthy.
The diverse range spans cleansing oils, facial oils, nourishing creams, masks and serums, the products are made in the UK in small batches, and the packaging is all recyclable. Sounds great to us.
Lead image: Lisou
Images: Getty/ courtesy of brands