“My go-to piece of advice here is to schedule a date with your wardrobe,” Bianca Rangecroft, founder of wardrobe app Whering, advises. “I like to pick out all my favourite pieces and put them on my bed or on a rack. Then I look at the pieces I wear all the time – my trusty partners. Lastly, I reach for unusual pieces or things I rarely wear.”

With a moodboard that she collates and curates throughout the year, Rangecroft analyses the images she’s saved and then mixes and matches her everyday essentials with her more outré pieces to channel the inspiration looks she loves.

“Going through all these fun new combinations gives me an immediate spike of dopamine, and I usually try to wear one of them immediately – for example, if I have a date with my wardrobe on a Saturday afternoon, I’ll wear a new look on the Saturday evening and feel 100 times more inspired and excited to shop my own wardrobe again.”