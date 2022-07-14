Found a designer bag you love? Here’s how to find out whether it’s real or not
You know the feeling when you find The One. You imagine the stable of looks you will be able to weave them into, you picture a lifetime’s worth of adventures with them on your arm; few feelings come close to the serendipity of stumbling upon a gem of a designer handbag.
As with anything though, there are a few catches to consider when thinking about the future of your relationship with it. Will it last forever? Is it worth the investment? Is it real and genuine?
How to spot a fake designer handbag
Deciphering between something that’s genuine and fake isn’t easy; in fact, it’s a minefield. Which is why we’ve spoken to an expert, Nicola Ghin, authentication manager for The Luxury Closet, a resale platform that’s just launched in the UK, to pick her brains on the tips and tricks to bear in mind when snapping up a designer tote. You can thank us later.
Consider the touch and feel of the bag
“Overall touch and feel (and smell has its importance too). Counterfeiters tend to use poor materials and assemble them with glue or unstable stitches, whereas real designer bags tan pieces of leather, which requires the use of the top colouring technique with only the best materials. Counterfeits tend to smell slightly chemical or plastic due to the poor color pigments used.”
Pay attention to the details
“Luxury is about the detail – counterfeiters tend to replicate the overall exterior appearance of a genuine product, without focusing properly on the interior. Let the lining speak for itself; look at the materials used, the stitching and the brand stamp. Do they feel luxury?”
Check the quality of engravings
“Check the hardware and the quality and consistency of engravings across various metal details such as the zip, shoulder strap and clasps. Luxury brands pay exquisite attention to all elements of the pieces they craft, while counterfeiters simply try to sell something that looks like the piece they are trying to replicate. Elements like zip, metal feet, studs and embellishments can be an easy giveaway of a badly-engraved counterfeit.”
Where was the bag made?
“The ‘made in’ detail is a crucial authentication touchpoint. Often luxury pieces will feature made in Italy or France details, as they use craftspeople who are trained in their production processes. A true Chanel bag will never be made in Paris but made in France.
That being said, it’s important to know that the best manufacturers for specific categories tend to vary by country. Brands will produce where there is the best relevant production for a style. Spain, for example, is the home country for espadrilles, cork and raffia. So, a pair of Chanel espadrilles made in Spain are not fake, they’re simply an example of the highest craftsmanship in the market.”
Images: courtesy of Getty.