You know the feeling when you find The One. You imagine the stable of looks you will be able to weave them into, you picture a lifetime’s worth of adventures with them on your arm; few feelings come close to the serendipity of stumbling upon a gem of a designer handbag.

As with anything though, there are a few catches to consider when thinking about the future of your relationship with it. Will it last forever? Is it worth the investment? Is it real and genuine?