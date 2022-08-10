The denim skirt is a particularly nostalgic piece of clothing for me. I wore one when I was a child, with Groovy Chick T-shirts and Heelys, and then when I was a teenager, over leggings or fishnet tights – a style statement if ever there was one. But now in 2022, the denim skirt is back and it’s simpler than ever.

Unlike its variations of the past few years, which were mostly high-waisted, the denim skirts we’re seeing everywhere right now are very much part of the Y2K trend. If you’re like me and the thought of low-waisted denim makes you want to curl up into a ball and hide, this might sound scary. But a denim skirt has become a gateway drug of sorts for me into the world of low-waisted bottoms and Y2K fashion as a whole.