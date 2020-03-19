A classic trench coat is the key piece every wardrobe should have

A huge part of my teenage years was spent writing a journal. It wasn’t so much a documentation of day-to-day happenings as a charting of lust. My journals were stuffed full of printed MSN conversations with boys I fancied, incessant adoration for Paul Walker and love letters to fashion pieces I believed had life-changing powers. If only I had a pair of Topshop skinny jeans then Charlie from the year above would for sure like me. Had I managed to squeeze my feet into those elegant Office pumps, I know with 100% certainty Josh would have asked me out.

In adult life (if I can call it that) the act of journaling has been replaced by a career in writing but the virtual list of life-changing items remains. If only I had that Bottega Veneta bag I would feel like a real grown-up woman. If I had a wardrobe full of Raey cashmere jumpers my daily getting dressed saga would be cut in half. If I had a constant stream of box fresh Adidas Yung 1 trainers my chic points would be through the roof. (Currently below average.)