You’d be forgiven for assuming that once you’ve snapped up your favourite piece of swimwear, that’s it: it’s ready and raring to go forever more.

You’d be sorely mistaken for assuming that, though. Think of all of the swimming, sweating and sand-cavorting you do in your swimwear, and that might just nudge you to the conclusion that they need more care than we’ve ever really given them credit for.

“There are a few common things that reduce the lifespan of your swimwear that will cause the colours to fade and the fabric to lose its stretchiness,” says Steamery’s co-founder Frej Lewenhaupt. “Suddenly your swimsuit only lasts for one summer season.”

If you’re scratching your head wondering what on earth you’ve been doing to reduce the lifespan of your swimwear, then keep reading for a guide on the best way to wash and care for your swimwear. You’re welcome.