How to wash your clothes to reduce the spread of germs

The most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, is to wash your hands, disinfect day to day surfaces, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and put distance between yourself and other people, according according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Official advice from the CDC states that Covid-19 is usually transmitted through “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes”, rather than being transferred through contaminated objects and materials. However, the CDC also states that there is evidence to suggest that coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials, which includes clothing.

At the time of writing, specific research has yet to be done on how this new coronavirus interacts with clothes. However, as we continue to practise social distancing and self isolation, our thoughts are turning how our clothes may be contributing to the spread of the virus. We consulted the official NHS guidelines to change the way we clean our clothes, and reduce exposure to COVID-19.