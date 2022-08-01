Over the last year, there is no doubt that hemlines have been on the rise. Whether it was the mania surrounding that Miu Miu skirt worn by every influencer and their BFF or runway shows heralding thigh-skimming silhouettes, it has been clear that micro minis were definitely the look du jour.

Though, while trends may come and go, maxi skirts are a wardrobe staple that will always transcend the seasonal popularity contest. As the micro mini’s decidedly demure counterpart, maxi skirts retain their prominence year after year, thanks to their timeless appeal and endlessly versatile styling prospects.