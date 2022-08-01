Summer fashion: from work to weekend, here are 7 ways to wear a maxi skirt
Mini skirts might be getting all the attention right now, but don’t overlook the humble maxi. We make a case for the timeless wardrobe staple below.
Over the last year, there is no doubt that hemlines have been on the rise. Whether it was the mania surrounding that Miu Miu skirt worn by every influencer and their BFF or runway shows heralding thigh-skimming silhouettes, it has been clear that micro minis were definitely the look du jour.
Though, while trends may come and go, maxi skirts are a wardrobe staple that will always transcend the seasonal popularity contest. As the micro mini’s decidedly demure counterpart, maxi skirts retain their prominence year after year, thanks to their timeless appeal and endlessly versatile styling prospects.
From pleated styles to bias-cut silhouettes, maxi skirts are an underrated wardrobe hero that can be worn in a number of different ways for many an occasion. We scoured hundreds of street-style images to bring you some inspiration on 7 foolproof ways to wear the item.
Whether you’re looking for an office-appropriate outfit or planning to wear your maxi out on the weekend, there is plenty of styling advice ahead. Keep scrolling for seven ways to wear a maxi skirt.
Team with a button down
Chic styling in every sense of the word. Pairing a maxi skirt with a button-down shirt will instantly evoke elegance. Leave untucked with a few buttons loose for an understated look à la Lisa Aiken above, or button up and tuck in for an event that calls for a little extra polish.
Try a skirt set
The simplest way to style a maxi skirt is a part of a set. Here, style star Chriselle Lim opts for a maxi skirt co-ord with an oversize blazer for an effortless update on the item.
It’s guaranteed to look stylish and will save you the headache of having to figure out an outfit.
Go tonal
When in doubt, opting for a tonal look can be a failsafe styling technique. This fashion-week showgoer has decided on various shades of cream, which work together in harmony to create an outfit with a contemporary feel.
Crop it
For a modern take on the maxi, pair with a cropped top or blouse. This full Jacquemus look is all about the proportions, with the oversize sleeves on the shirt perfectly complementing the skirt’s fitted structure. It’s a true styling masterpiece.
Wear with a plain white T-shirt or tank
Sometimes simplicity is key. For a casual day, try pairing a maxi skirt with a plain white T-shirt or tank top. If you’re looking for a dramatic effect, go for a maxi skirt with a fun print or added volume. Model Bambi Northwood-Blyth has got the look down pat.
Add a blazer
Workplace or weekend, this look is a no-brainer. Style your maxi skirt alongside an oversize blazer and pair with sneakers for a casual day or heeled mules for a fancier look.
If your blazer is on the more structured side, button it up and pair with a full skirt or pleated maxi to emulate the striking silhouette above.
Play with unexpected silhouettes
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings end up having the most impact. If you’re looking for a way to change up your maxi skirt-oriented outfit and go beyond the average white T-shirt or button-down shirt, try an off-the-shoulder silhouette, oversize puff sleeve blouse or strapless top combo.
Images: Getty