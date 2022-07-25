Ah, the humble plain white shirt. No, not the T-shirt version that works all year round or the long-sleeved cotton top you throw on with your slouchiest jeans to give yourself the air of a nonchalant, flat white-sipping artist, but a crisp cotton shirt.

The virtues of the forever white shirt have been extolled at large, of course, for this is a staple that forms the backbone of all hard-working wardrobes – the sort that does all of the sartorial heavy lifting for you.