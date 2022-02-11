Animal print is often considered a divisive fashion trend, though we’d argue that the exotic spots and stripes are firmly in classic territory. Its allure has simply never gone away – whether it’s nostalgic references such as Dior’s collection of leopard coats in the 60s, glam rock associations with clashing prints in the 70s or even its enduring ties with Corrie character Bet Lynch (who we maintain is something of a style icon).

Over the years, animal print’s connotations have yo-yoed from peak luxury to cheap as chips – as per some unfair stereotypes – and because of that, it has become a bit of a Marmite look for many. Until now.

These days, the likes of leopard, zebra and cheetah are reimagined on the catwalks every season – and we’re learning that there are countless ways to wear them, be it statement or subtle.