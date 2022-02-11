How to wear animal print: the 6 chicest ways to wear leopard, zebra, snake and more
Animal prints can be brilliantly bold or surprisingly subtle – here’s how you can wear them your own way.
Animal print is often considered a divisive fashion trend, though we’d argue that the exotic spots and stripes are firmly in classic territory. Its allure has simply never gone away – whether it’s nostalgic references such as Dior’s collection of leopard coats in the 60s, glam rock associations with clashing prints in the 70s or even its enduring ties with Corrie character Bet Lynch (who we maintain is something of a style icon).
Over the years, animal print’s connotations have yo-yoed from peak luxury to cheap as chips – as per some unfair stereotypes – and because of that, it has become a bit of a Marmite look for many. Until now.
These days, the likes of leopard, zebra and cheetah are reimagined on the catwalks every season – and we’re learning that there are countless ways to wear them, be it statement or subtle.
So if you’re still hesitant about how to wear leopard your way, or dip your toe into snake print without feeling slippery – we’ve got you covered. Here are our pointers for wearing animal print like you mean it. And spoiler alert: it’s much simpler than you might think.
Start with an accessory
It’s a basic notion, but an effective one – if you’re intimidated at the thought of animal print, start small, with a handbag or a pair of boots. A contrasting accessory will add some personality to an otherwise simple (albeit lovely, no doubt) outfit – you can go as bold or as tonal as you like, too.
High fashion stalwarts Bottega Veneta and Fendi’s animal totes are adorning the arms of fashion week regulars, but you can find good animal print options at the likes of Ganni and By Far – we love finding cut-price bargains at The Outnet, too.
Choose a hero piece
A sure-fire way to feel great in animal print is to opt for a silhouette or a piece that you already love. If you live in midi dresses and boots, try on some versions in snake or leopard – keeping in mind the accessories you already have and how you’ll style them together. As demonstrated above, tan leather looks great with muted snake prints.
Consider your shades
It might seem obvious, but animal prints aren’t just categorised into species; there are endless colours and tones you can opt for. Just like shades of blue, grey or gold, there will be types of leopard (or insert other animal print here) that may suit your skintone more, for example.
Do you lean warmer or cooler? Are you ready for full orangey tiger print, or is a softer take quite enough? If you love to wear navy blue, for instance, you could opt for a jumper or a scarf in a similar tone.
Keep it tonal
Another way to wear animal print is to match it completely with the outfit you’re wearing – you might be surprised how subtle it looks, whether you’re swathed in beige or bold blue.
Consider the items you already have in your wardrobe before you invest, of course. Perhaps you’ve got a bold trouser suit that’s crying out for a matching snake-print bag (see above), or your favourite jumper puts you in the market for a co-ordinating leopard coat.
Clash your prints
Print clashing isn’t only for the bold and brave, like many might think; it can tone down your animal print motif by making it part of a wider look. Rather than making animal print the focus, blend it with others by adding tartan, checks or stripes. We’re fond of Maje’s textured outerwear at the moment.
Don’t be afraid to go head-to-toe
Rather than dip a toe, why not jump right in? Matchy-matchy might just be the easiest way to do animal print, since you don’t have to worry about what goes together – keep it in the same shade family and you’re good to go. We dare you.
Images: courtesy of Getty.