Yes you can wear boots in summer, and this is how it’s done
- Harriet Davey
Give your sandals a day off and bring back boots with these effortless summer looks.
As the Great British weather changes more often than our moods, it’s hard to keep up. “Do I need a jacket?” and “is it going to rain when I’m wearing my new sandals?” are questions we ask ourselves often throughout summer. And while the seasonal wardrobe switch had us all pack away our winter coats, jumpers and boots, we’re here to tell you it’s time to bring one back. While cashmere knits can stay firmly in their vacuum bags for now, it’s time to get your favourite boots back out. Not just for festivals, either. Because a chunky Chelsea, a statement knee-high and a flat biker boot are all key components to some of summer’s best looks.
So how is everyone wearing boots for summer? With dresses and skirts, of course. There are certain boot styles that look best with minis, midis and maxis, though, so see this as your guide on how to get it right.
Bring back your chunky Chelsea boots with a T-shirt dress
As an easy throw-on-any-time dress, the T-shirt is the loose-fit style that’ll keep you cool during the warmer months. To give it that extra effortless edge, pop on your trusty chunky Chelsea boots that didn’t leave your feet last season. The midi style boot makes the trusty T-shirt dress feel fresh for 2022.
Toughen up a summery mini with flat knee-high boots
Mini skirts and dresses are well and truly back, and whether you go for a tighter-fit style or a floaty smock, the way to wear is with flat lace-up boots. Knee-high may not be for everyone, so if you’re not about to recreate this exact look then take note and team with a lace-up ankle boot instead. Either way, it’ll take you favourite summer mini to dreamy new heights.
Statement boots will give a fun twist to a fancy skirt suit
Skirt and short suits are the way to do tailoring for summer. A style that’s taking over this season are Chanel-esque tweed skirt suits, and they give that polished French-girl look. You don’t have to wear them with pumps or Mary Jane’s, though, as the 2022 way to style them is with a statement boot. Be it studded, buckled or embellished, anything goes as long as they add a little something extra.
Match your boots to your outfit
Okay, this is quite the statement look in full highlighter green, but hear us out. Top-to-toe colour is key this season, and teaming a mini dress with matchy-matchy knee-high boots is an outfit that won’t go unnoticed. Other colours to try for summer are punchy pink, tangerine orange and bold Bottega blue. Trust us, it works.
