As the Great British weather changes more often than our moods, it’s hard to keep up. “Do I need a jacket?” and “is it going to rain when I’m wearing my new sandals?” are questions we ask ourselves often throughout summer. And while the seasonal wardrobe switch had us all pack away our winter coats, jumpers and boots, we’re here to tell you it’s time to bring one back. While cashmere knits can stay firmly in their vacuum bags for now, it’s time to get your favourite boots back out. Not just for festivals, either. Because a chunky Chelsea, a statement knee-high and a flat biker boot are all key components to some of summer’s best looks.

So how is everyone wearing boots for summer? With dresses and skirts, of course. There are certain boot styles that look best with minis, midis and maxis, though, so see this as your guide on how to get it right.