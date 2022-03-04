In the fashion world, there’s always much to be discussed when it comes to colours. From buzzy terms like dopamine dressing to It shades such as bubblegum pink, each season journalists wax lyrical about the statement hues set to make an impact. Though all of this technicolour analysis often leaves humble neutrals overlooked, and today we’re here to set the record straight.

From brown and beige to cream and charcoal, neutral shades make up the foundations of our wardrobes, which means they deserve just as much attention as the rest of the rainbow.