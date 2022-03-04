Brown doesn’t have to be boring – here are the items that prove just that
From chocolate shades to cinnamon hues, we’re making a case for the benefits of brown.
In the fashion world, there’s always much to be discussed when it comes to colours. From buzzy terms like dopamine dressing to It shades such as bubblegum pink, each season journalists wax lyrical about the statement hues set to make an impact. Though all of this technicolour analysis often leaves humble neutrals overlooked, and today we’re here to set the record straight.
From brown and beige to cream and charcoal, neutral shades make up the foundations of our wardrobes, which means they deserve just as much attention as the rest of the rainbow.
This season in particular, we’ve seen designers and street style showgoers alike advocate for the versatility of brown. Be it deep chocolate shades or lighter cinnamon tones, brown is a wearable staple colour that will pair alongside almost everything else you own. On the runway for autumn/winter 2022, Chloé displayed midi-length skirts and cowboy boots in shades of brown, styled alongside bright coats to add a pop of colour. While at Nensi Dojaka models took to the runway wearing sheer strappy tops and tailored trousers in the popular hue.
At Paris Fashion Week, the street style set is also offering a 101 in wearing brown, proving the shade can make a statement when benefitting from the addition of a print or interesting texture.
The message is clear, brown should no longer be synonymous with bland or boring looks; it’s time to let this shade make a statement.
Shop non-boring brown wardrobe staples below.
LVIR ribbed-knit turtleneck maxi dress
Finding a fabric that contains an interesting texture is an ideal way to give an outfit a little bit more personality. Add a bold-coloured bag in a shade of red or orange and you’ve got yourself a look that will turn heads.
Shop LVIR ribbed-knit turtleneck maxi dress at Net-a-Porter, £245
Asos Design Curve jersey oversized suit in mocha
The humble brown blazer is a trusted wardrobe staple for a reason. You’ll wear this for years to come.
Shop Asos Design Curve jersey oversized suit in mocha at ASOS, £28
Whistles Cady leather pocket overshirt
Brown leather has been all over the autumn/winter 2022 runways. This shirt will pair well next to a plain white T-shirt or fitted midi dress.
Shop Whistles Cady leather pocket overshirt at Whistles, £279
Lisou Carmen chocolate brown velvet waistcoat
Waistcoats were a huge trend last summer. Make like Alexa Chung and wear this one alongside straight-leg blue jeans and ballet pumps.
Shop Lisou Carmen chocolate brown velvet waistcoat at Lisou, £175
Never Fully Dressed leopard Abigail dress
This is a perfect example of the benefits of prints. Here, interest has been added to a brown-toned dress thanks to the addition of a leopard pattern.
Shop Never Fully Dressed leopard Abigail dress at Never Fully Dressed, £89
Wandler Hannah leather shoulder bag
When all else fails, opt for accessories. A timeless brown bag can be added to just about any outfit.
Shop Wandler Hannah leather shoulder bag at Net-A-Porter, £580
Nensi Dojaka heart-flared silk Georgette mini dress
If anyone tried to tell you brown is boring, please just point them in the direction of this dress.
Shop Nensi Dojaka heart-flared silk Georgette mini dress at Luis Via Roma, £1501
Cos A-line pleated midi dress
The pleated detailing on this dress makes it look so much more expensive than its price tag would have you believe. Wear this with sandals in the summer and knee-high boots when the weather cools down.
Paris Texas leather knee-high boots
Speaking of boots, this knee-high pair from Paris Texas will make you fall even further in love with the shade.
& Other Stories A-line midi skirt
This will undoubtedly become one of the most-worn items in your wardrobe. Pair alongside a crisp white shirt and flats for a day at the office, then elevate with heels for dinner or a date night.
Shop & Other Stories A-line midi skirt at & Other Stories, £65
