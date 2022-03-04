Showgoers wear shades of brown at Paris Fashion Week.
Brown doesn’t have to be boring – here are the items that prove just that

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From chocolate shades to cinnamon hues, we’re making a case for the benefits of brown. 

In the fashion world, there’s always much to be discussed when it comes to colours. From buzzy terms like dopamine dressing to It shades such as bubblegum pink, each season journalists wax lyrical about the statement hues set to make an impact. Though all of this technicolour analysis often leaves humble neutrals overlooked, and today we’re here to set the record straight.

From brown and beige to cream and charcoal, neutral shades make up the foundations of our wardrobes, which means they deserve just as much attention as the rest of the rainbow. 

Leonie Hanne wear brown dress and jacket at PFW.
This season in particular, we’ve seen designers and street style showgoers alike advocate for the versatility of brown. Be it deep chocolate shades or lighter cinnamon tones, brown is a wearable staple colour that will pair alongside almost everything else you own. On the runway for autumn/winter 2022, Chloé displayed midi-length skirts and cowboy boots in shades of brown, styled alongside bright coats to add a pop of colour. While at Nensi Dojaka models took to the runway wearing sheer strappy tops and tailored trousers in the popular hue.

Model wears brown leather skirt on the runway at Chloé
At Paris Fashion Week, the street style set is also offering a 101 in wearing brown, proving the shade can make a statement when benefitting from the addition of a print or interesting texture. 

Ellie Delphine wears brown printed dress at Paris Fashion Week.
The message is clear, brown should no longer be synonymous with bland or boring looks; it’s time to let this shade make a statement. 

Shop non-boring brown wardrobe staples below. 

Images: Getty

