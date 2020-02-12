As far as style stereotypes go, the image of the fashion editor dressed from top to toe in black (save for a slick of red lipstick) is one of the most iconic.But even the most enduring of fashion rules are made to broken. This New York Fashion Week, the industry’s best dressed have presented a masterclass in the art of wearing colour.

Does the mere thought of deviating from your carefully-curated closet of neutral tones fill you with dread? Don’t panic. Fashion’s finest have filled us in on the secret to wearing full colour while still looking impeccably chic. Shall we give you a clue? It all lies in your choice of fabric, and this season no one can resist the allure of leather.