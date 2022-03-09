Tiffany Hsu Wear Red Puffer Jacket at Paris Fashion Week
Yes, you can wear red from head to toe – here’s how to make it look chic

Fear not, wearing head-to-toe red does not have to be daunting. Here are the tips you need to make it look stylish. 

Last week, when Versace presented its autumn/winter 2022 catwalk show, social media was flooded with images of Bella and Gigi Hadid dressed head to toe in shades of red. Both sisters took to the catwalk for the much-anticipated presentation sporting matching bleach-blonde brows, sky-high patent red heels and crimson corset-adorned outfits.

It was a statement, to say the least, and a clear message that head-to-toe red is a styling trick that’s here to stay. 

Bella Hadid wears red on the Versace Runway.
Bella Hadid wears red on the Versace Runway.

A quick look at the streets of Paris Fashion Week tells a similar tale. Showgoers dressed in the popular hue styled red coats alongside bags and shoes in the same shade, while others opted to play with tonal looks, pairing deep burgundy with vibrant pops of scarlet.

Tiffany Hsu Wear Red Puffer Jacket at Paris Fashion Week
Tiffany Hsu Wear Red Puffer Jacket at Paris Fashion Week

Many of the chicest women we’ve seen in top-to-toe red chose to finish their looks with a bold lip too, taking crimson coordination to the next level by incorporating beauty. 

Model wears red on the Eudon Choi catwalk.
Model wears red on the Eudon Choi catwalk.

While some might feel like bright red is too over the top to wear day to day, choosing a deeper shade is the best way to make the colour feel wearable in the cooler months. But with spring around the corner, why not add some bright red to your closet today and inject an element of dopamine-dressing into your daily wardrobe. 

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

