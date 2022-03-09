Yes, you can wear red from head to toe – here’s how to make it look chic

Last week, when Versace presented its autumn/winter 2022 catwalk show, social media was flooded with images of Bella and Gigi Hadid dressed head to toe in shades of red. Both sisters took to the catwalk for the much-anticipated presentation sporting matching bleach-blonde brows, sky-high patent red heels and crimson corset-adorned outfits.

It was a statement, to say the least, and a clear message that head-to-toe red is a styling trick that’s here to stay.