Yes, you can wear red from head to toe – here’s how to make it look chic
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Fear not, wearing head-to-toe red does not have to be daunting. Here are the tips you need to make it look stylish.
Last week, when Versace presented its autumn/winter 2022 catwalk show, social media was flooded with images of Bella and Gigi Hadid dressed head to toe in shades of red. Both sisters took to the catwalk for the much-anticipated presentation sporting matching bleach-blonde brows, sky-high patent red heels and crimson corset-adorned outfits.
It was a statement, to say the least, and a clear message that head-to-toe red is a styling trick that’s here to stay.
A quick look at the streets of Paris Fashion Week tells a similar tale. Showgoers dressed in the popular hue styled red coats alongside bags and shoes in the same shade, while others opted to play with tonal looks, pairing deep burgundy with vibrant pops of scarlet.
Many of the chicest women we’ve seen in top-to-toe red chose to finish their looks with a bold lip too, taking crimson coordination to the next level by incorporating beauty.
While some might feel like bright red is too over the top to wear day to day, choosing a deeper shade is the best way to make the colour feel wearable in the cooler months. But with spring around the corner, why not add some bright red to your closet today and inject an element of dopamine-dressing into your daily wardrobe.
Tove Gaia Silk Dress Carmine Red
Tove is known for its stunning dresses and this Gaia number is no exception. The flattering draped silhouette is made all the more special thanks to this vibrant hue. It’s a show-stopper for sure.
Weekday Arrow Low Straight Jeans
For an update on the ordinary, swap your regular blue jeans for a straight leg pair in a shade of red.
Mango Oversized Lyocell Shirt
Pair this shirt with the jeans above for a fashion-forward tonal look.
In The Style Plus x Jac Jossa Belted Blazer Co-ord In Red
Add a red blazer to your rotation for days when you want to inject a pop of colour into your work wardrobe.
Shop In The Style Plus x Jac Jossa belted blazer at ASOS, £50
Warehouse Mixed Rib Colourblock Polo Knit Jumper
This knit pairs two of spring’s most popular shades: pink and red. Wear this alongside a scarlet skirt for a head-to-toe look or jeans for something a little more understated.
Shop Warehouse Mixed Rib Colourblock Polo Knit Jumper at Warehouse, £35
Reformation Isaac Gathered Organic Cotton-blend Poplin Maxi Dress
Move over LBD, little red dresses are the next wardrobe must-have. This one could easily be dressed up with heels for a summer wedding or down with boots (as above) for a lowkey dinner.
Nodaleto Bulla Jones Leather Slingback Pumps
These Nodaleto pumps have been everywhere and they look exceptionally cool in this bright shade of red. Wear alongside, well, anything really.
Shop Nodaleto Bulla Jones Leather Slingback Pumps at Luisviaroma, £ 625
Mango Double-breasted Suit Blazer
If you’re looking for a blazer in a more wearable tone, try a muted shade of red for added versatility.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands