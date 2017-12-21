Five ways to make sequins work beyond New Year’s Eve

Sequins have long been a fail-safe option when dressing for party season and nothing says Christmas like a dazzling skirt or knit, but this year we’re extending the look beyond the office party and working the sparkly stuff into all areas of our wardrobes.

Whether you go bright and bold, subtle or statement – there are plenty of options for every dress code.

Scroll below for five ways to wear your sequins now…

Try something embroidered

More is definitely more when it comes to sequins and we’re taking things up a level with a little embroidery. Look to Look to stylist and consultation Kate Foley for inspiration and team your standout piece with clean, minimal accessories and fuss-free hair.

