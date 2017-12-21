Five ways to make sequins work beyond New Year’s Eve
Sequins have long been a fail-safe option when dressing for party season and nothing says Christmas like a dazzling skirt or knit, but this year we’re extending the look beyond the office party and working the sparkly stuff into all areas of our wardrobes.
Whether you go bright and bold, subtle or statement – there are plenty of options for every dress code.
Scroll below for five ways to wear your sequins now…
Try something embroidered
More is definitely more when it comes to sequins and we’re taking things up a level with a little embroidery. Look to Look to stylist and consultation Kate Foley for inspiration and team your standout piece with clean, minimal accessories and fuss-free hair.
Take your sequins from night-to-day with a pair of trophy trainers
Think sequins are reserved for eveningwear? Think again. Your after-dark skirt is surprisingly wearable when layered with low-key separates. Get more mileage from your party piece and opt for trainers worn with cosy, oversized knitwear or casual outerwear.
Rethink the party top
Your everyday jeans feel instantly cooler when worn with an attention-seeking top. On the catwalks, Saint Laurent gave the humble party top and jeans combo the thumbs up, putting the simple Nineties outfit formula firmly back on the map. Swap out your silky pyjama shirts (for now), and look to sequin shirts, one-shoulder tops and embellished camisoles to elevate your favourite jeans with minimal effort and maximum impact.
Make a statement with accessories
Shimmering extras may seem like an obvious outfit addition, but nothing elevates an off-duty ensemble quite like a mini bag with a maximalist edge. Naturally, Zara has come out on top with its chain strap, cross-body iteration – the perfect way to work the trend into your casual wardrobe.
Go tonal
Bored of black? Why not embrace colour and run with it from head to toe. Let powder pink be your starting point and layer up with similar shades for a fresh way to wear the trend.
Keep scrolling to shop our favourite shimmering buys below…
Asymmetric sequin top
£35.99, mango.com
Emilia Wickstead cutout sequined tulle dress
£1,495, net-a-porter.com
Bow sequin necklace
£68, uterque.com
Calf-length sequinned skirt
£49.99, hm.com
Mini crossbody bag
£29.99, zara.com
Images: Rex Features