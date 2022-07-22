With record-breaking temperatures hitting the UK this week, many of us are rethinking our wardrobes and re-evaluating what is needed to keep cool when the mercury rises. Breezy linen skirts and cotton dresses aside, it is often our work wardrobes that require the most attention as it can be difficult to decipher what does and does not constitute appropriate office attire.

In recent years, there has been much discussion about whether shorts are suitable for the office and, heatwave or no, it’s a topic worth clearing up. Depending on the industry you work in, what is considered acceptable office wear can mean vastly different things, but we’re convinced that shorts can make the cut, as long as they are styled correctly.