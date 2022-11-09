This is how to wear your skinny jeans now – without looking frumpy

After they were decried as ‘cheugy’ – that’s the antithesis of trendy, to you and me – in 2021, the humble skinny jean’s fall from grace has been swift and speedy. Some might even say that the once-favoured jeans began to freefall into obscurity, with the fashion world throwing its arms around dad jeans, mom jeans, XXL jeans – essentially any form of jeans that didn’t look as though they’d been sprayed on.