Yes, you can wear trainers for work. Here’s how
Trainers are fashion’s biggest crush – and they’re not just taking over your weekend wardrobe. After reading this, you’ll want to wear them to work, too.
There was a time when you’d only pair trainers with workwear in order to get to and from the office in a timely fashion. The shoes in question lacked any kind of excitement: often of the performance variety, they were stashed away in a backpack and swapped for a pair of spindly heels as soon as you reached your desk.
But that time is over. Rejoice! Trainers are no longer just for a comfortable (and speedy) commute to work. Whether it’s a slick white leather trainer with a trouser suit or a chunky dad-like style with a floral skirt and trench coat, the right pair of sneakers has the power to transform your workwear wardrobe in a flash.
Still don’t believe us? We’ve put four trainer-based work looks together so you don’t have to. Now, if these don’t put a spring in your step to face a new working year head on, we don’t know what will! All hail the humble trainer.
Suits You
A slightly oversized suit in a classic hue paired with white trainers is a look that’ll never fail.
Dress It Up
Toughen up a floral dress with a chunky mesh style.
Crop Out
Sport sneakers work best with a wide-leg cropped trouser.
Make a statement
A designer pair of kicks can lift a simple look with minimal effort.
