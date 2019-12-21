11 ways to wear velvet, without looking like your nan’s curtains

From dresses and jackets to headbands and shoes – velvet is the do-it-all fabric that can look chic instead of cheap.

Let’s face it, velvet fabrics can often remind us of curtains, cushions, sofas and any other type of soft furnishings. Aside from interiors, it can also resonate as the fabric that only comes back around for party season and can quite often end up looking more cheap than classy. This is why the Stylist fashion team has taken it upon themselves to prove that it is in fact the texture du jour for stylish everyday looks, too. From pairing a velvet shirt with a leather blazer, opting for a super-soft suit with a casual T-shirt and boots or going for a subtle bag and shoes combo, these are the 11 fail-safe ways to style velvet for winter.

Velvet top with leather trousers

On paper, a crushed velvet top sounds like a nightmare; in reality – when teamed with a leather blazer – it’s a dream.

Velvet bag and shoes

Super-soft accessories are an easy way to make any outfit look instantly more premium. Make like personal shopper Bettina Looney and go for opulent colours to complement a bright dress.

Velvet blazer and trousers

Give the suit a 24/7 update by opting for velvet. The glossy fabric will mean you can wear it for day with a tee and lace-up boots, and switch to a cami top and mules for evening.

Velvet Paco Rabanne dress

Okay, so the floral velvet dress may feel curtain-esque but it’s actually a very beautiful Paco Rabanne frock that anyone would be lucky to own. Cool-girl accessories help keep it more glam than gran.

Velvet detail top

If velvet still terrifies you slightly then it’s all about subtle details: a bow collar, an oversized cuff or a tie belt. Ease yourself in and pair with jeans – trust us, you’ll be a velvet fan in no time.

Velvet headband

The chunky headband pretty much sums up 2019 in the accessory stakes. Go for a twisted velvet style and team with a paired back, simple outfit for a high/low look that works.

Velvet top and leather trousers

A velvet top and leather trousers are a match made in heaven, like fish and chips, or burger and chips or… you get the picture!

Velvet coat with matching bag

We’re all for matchy-matchy outfits; be it colour, print or texture. A velvet coat may not be the most practical of options for winter but when it looks this damn good, who cares?

Velvet skirt with teddy coat and boots

Make your midi skirt a statement one by going for printed velvet. From tiger and leopard to floral and striped, anything goes as long as you keep the rest of the look fuss-free to make it daytime-ready.

Velvet blazer with jeans

Go for a rich hue and it’ll instantly upgrade your everyday jeans to new sartorial heights. Make sure the rest of the outfit is classic and understated to keep the texture looking luxe.

Velvet hair bow with Chanel jumper

You see that bow peeking over the ponytail? That’s the oversized velvet hair bow you’ll want to add to any outfit – from a jumper and jeans, to a full on sequin party dress.

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email Enter your email address Let’s go!