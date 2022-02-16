Boss takeover Dubai desert
Fashion

Hugo Boss has a brand-new look, and it’s the kind of effortless dressing we need

The brand took over the Dubai desert to showcase its covetable new aesthetic.      

Hugo Boss has had a do-over. Having split the brand in two: Boss, a millennial-focused collection; and Hugo, aimed at Gen Z, Boss took to the Dubai desert to give us a real look at what we can expect from the brand.

Boss takes over the Dubai desert
Set against the Arabian sun, Boss showcases its latest collection.

You may also like

Cargo trousers are making a comeback, and we’ve found 11 pairs worth trying out in 2022

Focusing on casual tailoring with an overall sportier look, the new Boss acts like a capsule collection of chic wardrobe staples you actually want to wear. In a colour palette that concentrates on camel, black and white, this neutral new look plays into the idea of these pieces as easy-to-wear building blocks. 

Think camel-coloured tailored trousers with matching slouchy blazer, cream knitted midi dresses, inevitably black Boss-emblazoned sweatshirts – a brand staple – alongside an orange smock dress that acts as the perfect poolside piece, and a khaki two piece short suit. 

Hugo Boss shows a new neutral look
Get into Boss' new neutral look.
Precious Lee wears Boss pink trouser suit in Dubai
Precious Lee serves bold tailoring in a relaxed way.
Naomi Watanabe takes on Boss' bright orange dress.
Naomi Watanabe takes on Boss' bright orange dress.

You may also like

Mark my words, these 7 microtrends are going to dominate fashion in 2022

These are the kinds of clothes that – especially when we’re all stuck in this ‘what do we wear now?’ moment post-pandemic – are bringing an element of effortlessness that we have all been lacking.

As part of the brand’s refresh, Boss has also enlisted some a whole new host of superstars to #BeYourOwnBoss including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, rapper Future, Senegalese Tik-Tok mega-star Khaby Lame, tennis pro Matteo Berrettini and runner Alicia Schmidt. 

Hailey Bieber front the new Boss campaign
Hailey Bieber shows off Boss' new look.

If that wasn’t enough, Boss took its new look to the Dubai desert for the ultimate kick off, inviting stars who are paving their own paths to best show off its latest assets against the earthy tones of the Arabian desert, including model and Stylist cover star Precious Lee, Teyana Taylor and Emily in Paris stars Lucien Laviscount and Ashley Park.

Celebrities and influencers take over the Dubai desert with Hugo Boss
Superstars, but make them Boss.

With accessible price points for a designer brand – luxe cotton T-shirts starting at £45 and leather bags at £239 – this new wave Boss is set to the brand’s hottest yet.

Shop the collection here.  

Images courtesy of Boss 