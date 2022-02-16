Focusing on casual tailoring with an overall sportier look, the new Boss acts like a capsule collection of chic wardrobe staples you actually want to wear. In a colour palette that concentrates on camel, black and white, this neutral new look plays into the idea of these pieces as easy-to-wear building blocks.

Think camel-coloured tailored trousers with matching slouchy blazer, cream knitted midi dresses, inevitably black Boss-emblazoned sweatshirts – a brand staple – alongside an orange smock dress that acts as the perfect poolside piece, and a khaki two piece short suit.