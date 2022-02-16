Hugo Boss has a brand-new look, and it’s the kind of effortless dressing we need
The brand took over the Dubai desert to showcase its covetable new aesthetic.
Hugo Boss has had a do-over. Having split the brand in two: Boss, a millennial-focused collection; and Hugo, aimed at Gen Z, Boss took to the Dubai desert to give us a real look at what we can expect from the brand.
Focusing on casual tailoring with an overall sportier look, the new Boss acts like a capsule collection of chic wardrobe staples you actually want to wear. In a colour palette that concentrates on camel, black and white, this neutral new look plays into the idea of these pieces as easy-to-wear building blocks.
Think camel-coloured tailored trousers with matching slouchy blazer, cream knitted midi dresses, inevitably black Boss-emblazoned sweatshirts – a brand staple – alongside an orange smock dress that acts as the perfect poolside piece, and a khaki two piece short suit.
These are the kinds of clothes that – especially when we’re all stuck in this ‘what do we wear now?’ moment post-pandemic – are bringing an element of effortlessness that we have all been lacking.
As part of the brand’s refresh, Boss has also enlisted some a whole new host of superstars to #BeYourOwnBoss including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, rapper Future, Senegalese Tik-Tok mega-star Khaby Lame, tennis pro Matteo Berrettini and runner Alicia Schmidt.
If that wasn’t enough, Boss took its new look to the Dubai desert for the ultimate kick off, inviting stars who are paving their own paths to best show off its latest assets against the earthy tones of the Arabian desert, including model and Stylist cover star Precious Lee, Teyana Taylor and Emily in Paris stars Lucien Laviscount and Ashley Park.
With accessible price points for a designer brand – luxe cotton T-shirts starting at £45 and leather bags at £239 – this new wave Boss is set to the brand’s hottest yet.
Images courtesy of Boss