Iconic celebrity wedding dresses, bridal jumpsuits and show-stopping designs
From Gina Rodriguez to Mandy Moore, here are just some of our favourite (and famous) wedding dresses…
Searching for wedding dress inspiration? if you’ve already scoured the countless Pinterest boards, dedicated wedding magazines, and bridal Instagram pages available, we recommend turning to the nuptials of the rich and the famous.
Whether you’re a fan of Sophie Turner’s ivory jumpsuite, Gwen Stefani’s Galliano pink dip-dyed piece, Meghan Markle’s eco-friendly gown, Julia Stiles’ boho bridal look, or Solange’s structured jumpsuit, there are plenty to pore over and examine. And it’s safe to say that the most famous wedding dresses of all time are iconic for good reason.
Here’s our edit of some of the most memorable celebrity wedding dresses.
Gina Rodriguez
Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez wore a satin Pronovias mermaid dress – complete with spaghetti straps, a draped neckline and a dramatic long train – for her wedding to Joe LoCicero on 4 May. She accessorised the elegant bridal look with Lajoux diamond eternity earrings and a glittery hair clip.
Ahead of the wedding reception, Rodriquez changed into a second gown featuring a sheer corset bodice embellished with pearls.
The actress has since celebrated her special day with a video on Instagram, writing: “Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!”
Sophie Turner
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner made headlines when she married Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
For rings, Jonas and Turner opted for ring pops. For the dress? It was actually an ivory silk jumpsuit from Ukrainian brand Bevza, which is available for preorder on their website now for €580, or £500 (USD$650). The one-piece features a barely-there slip neckline and is gathered at the waist, with a soft peplum pooling into wide trousers. Fashioned from 100% silk, it will be dispatched to customers from 1 June.
Find out more about Sophie Turner’s wedding jumpsuit here.
Mandy Moore
This Is Us star Mandy Moore took to Instagram to confirm she had married her fiancé, Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith, in a super private ceremony on 11 November 2018.
While the initial photo she shared from the event was in black-and-white, Moore later shared a series of colour snaps to her social media account. And, yup, they confirmed that her unusual ruffled gown (with floral detailing at the waist) was the most delicate shade of rose pink imaginable: what could be better for a real-life Disney princess, eh?
Naturally, Moore matched her flowers and her make-up to her gently shimmering gown. And, of course, the Tangled star’s fans have since lost their minds over the non-trad bridal look.
“Sooooooooo gorgeous,” wrote one.
“Oh my goodness it was pink!!! Even more beautiful !!! I love love LOVE it!” added another excitably.
And still one more said: “What a breathtaking dress.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow has taken to Instagram to share a photo from her wedding to TV producer Brad Falchuk. And the shot, which shows the couple triumphantly walking hand-in-hand down the painted white wooden aisle, offers fans a closer look at Paltrow’s fitted lace Valentino gown.
“Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives,” she captioned the shot.
Cardi B
Cardi B took to Instagram on Thursday 20 September to share a photo from her secret wedding to Offset, in celebration of their first anniversary.
“TBT …September 20th,” the Bodak Yellow rapper captioned the photo, which shows her donning a white tracksuit and holding hands with the Migos star.
Image: Cardi B/Instagram
Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku and Peter Palandjian tied the knot in a courtyard wedding at the Boston Public Library. The Buffy star, who moved to the city in 2014 to attend college, wore a sleeveless white lace gown with a cutout back and a long veil and her hair worn loose. The groom wore a navy suit.
Image: Eliza Dushku/Instagram
Serena Williams
Serena Williams opted for an Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton at her winter wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The ice white gown featured a voluminous ball skirt and a strapless, sweetheart neckline. Williams kept her hair pulled back in an updo and kept the accessories to a minimum, save a pair of diamond earrings.
Image: Serena Williams/Instagram
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle selected a minimalist Clare Waight Keller gown for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.
Kensington Palace has said that, after meeting with Waight Keller in early 2018, Meghan chose to work with her for her “timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour”.
Meghan worked closely with Waight Keller on the design, choosing to epitomise “a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952”.
The former Suits star selected an eco-conscious Stella McCartney bridal gown for her evening wedding reception, which you can see here.
Charlotte Church
Charlotte Church and Jonathan Powell tied the knot in a secret ceremony held “under a tree”, with just a handful of friends and family around them. The Welsh singer shared a photo from the day on her Twitter, captioning it simply “seriously happy people”. In the shot, Church can be seen wearing a beautiful gown with an embroidered tulle skirt, sweetheart bodice and little off-shoulder sleeves. She finished off her ethereal forest faerie look with a floral crown.
Image: Cooper Explores/Instagram
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles opted to wear a boho dress at her low-key wedding to Preston J Cook: think three-quarter length sleeves, a gentle scoop neck, a bump-friendly empire line cut, eyelash lace overlay and flowing full-length jersey skirt. And it cost less than £200, too!
Image: Julia Stiles / Instagram
Emmy Rossum
It was reported that Emmy Rossum and Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail tied the knot in May 2017, and the Shameless actor herself confirmed the news with a candid wedding snap.
Taking to Instagram, Rossum shared a snapshot from inside New York City’s Central Synagogue, which had been decked out with a huge floral arch crafted from white roses.
Standing underneath it, Rossum – dressed in an embroidered off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera wedding dress – can be seen smiling at her partner, who she famously collaborated with on her 2014 film, Comet.
Image: Emmy Rossum/Instagram
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
It’s a tad controversial, but Domino Kirke totally owns the lesser used beige bridal look. The singer opted for tiered lace and a silver headpiece embellished with silver moons for her second wedding to Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley in June 2017.
“You only get married twice, once” I love you @pennbadgley,' she wrote in an Instagram snap.
The pair first tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Brookyln in February…
Image: Tara Summers/Instagram
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
...when she opted for a more traditional white lace.
Image: smileoutofhell/Instagram
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams
As you’ll see from the very next slide, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario opted for a traditional white gown complete with crown for the ceremony part of her wedding to Suits star Patrick Adams. But, once the knot was well and truly tied, she ditched the bohemian look for a sparkly sequinned golden gown seeped in Old Hollywood glamour. Taking to Instagram to show it off, she wrote: “So where do I wear this dress to next? It's acceptable for dinner with friends right?”
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams
For her beach wedding, Troian Bellisario – aka Pretty Little Liars’ Spencer Hastings – wore a beautiful bohemian dress by Cortana, complete with sheer sleeves and flowing skirt.
She kept the ocean firmly in mind for her ensemble, keeping her hair in loose mermaid curls, and donning a golden Amaroq crown that Aphrodite herself would be jealous of.
Her new husband, Suits star Patrick J. Adams, opted for a classic navy blue three-piece Ralph Lauren suit.
Speaking about her day on Instagram, Bellisario said: “I can truly say that I have never had a more beautiful or happier three days in my life, but what's more incredible than that was that right in the middle of it I married my best friend.”
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
And, the bride wore black.
Proving it’s not all pomp in Hollywood, Kristen Bell chose a simple black gown with a sweeping silver necklace for her wedding to Dax Shepard.
They married in 2013, but she waited until 2016 to share the snaps.
Becca Tobin and Zach Martin
Becca Tobin, aka Glee’s Kitty Wilde, wore a delicately sequinned strapless gown by new Californian label Odylyne the Ceremony for her December wedding to Zach Martin.
"The dress was a dream come true," the 30-year-old told Brides. "I worked with the designer and the owner of my favorite bridal boutique, Loho, to create it. I didn't want to take it off!"
Image: Instagram/Brides
Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall
For her October wedding to Mumford & Sons musician Winston Marshall, fellow Glee star Dianna Agron eschewed the traditional white gown and opted instead for a sparkling, embellished number by Valentino.
The actress paired the floor length dress, currently retailing for $20,500 (£16,731) on net-a-porter.com, with a crown made of stars.
Image credit: Instagram
Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall
The stars were married in Morocco, where they enjoyed a three day party with friends and wedding guests.
Image credit: Instagram
Laura Trott and Jason Kenny
Team GB cyclists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny, who have 10 gold medals between them, tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the 17th century Hilltop Country House in Cheshire.
Trott wore a classic gown by Naomi Neoh, featuring a sweetheart bodice and full tulle skirt. According to reports, the athlete’s long sleeve lace top was detachable – and she made sure to make the most of it, swapping it for a short sleeve version after the ceremony, and going strapless for her first dance.
Agyness Deyn and Joel McAndrew
Instead of a classic white gown, Agyness Deyn opted for a pink tea-length number by Molly Goddard – complete with tiered organza leaves and a voluminous sheer skirt.
And she didn’t stop there; she made sure to accessorise her alternative bridal look with a pair of teal block heels, an orchid bouquet, and teardrop earrings.
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston
Eva Longoria wed her long-term love, Jose "Pepe" Baston, in a beautiful and intimate sunset ceremony in Mexico. The bride wore a simple white satin gown designed by her best friend, Victoria Beckham, and accessorised the elegant look with a diamond necklace and her hair in loose curls.
Eva Longoria
Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to post this happy picture of herself with the bride, who she described as "the smartest, most beautiful woman I have ever met".
Christine Bleakley and Frank Lampard
After a four year engagement, presenter Christine Bleakley and footballer Frank Lampard finally tied the knot on Sunday 20 December in Saint Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, central London.
Ed Sheeran performed at the reception at the Arts Club in Mayfair.
Christine Bleakley
Christine's stunning dress was designed by Suzanne Neville and it reportedly cost £10,000 for the lavish lace, embroidered design.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Sunday at the Breakers in Palm Beach in Florida.
Crystal chandeliers and huge garlands of flowers hung from the ceiling where the couple exchanged their vows...
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The bride's custom Zuhair Murad Couture gown was nothing short of spectacular with hand-embroidered detailing and a dramatic detachable skirt.
The dress is covered in more than 11 pounds of sequins and six pounds of pearls which took a team of 32 people to complete in 1,657 hours.
"She expressly said that she wanted to look sexy, so I created a design that blended soft sensuality from the transparencies of tulle with the ornate glamour of ornamented embroideries and mini pearls,” said the designer.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Vergara wore her gown at the reception that evening in the hotel's Venetian ballroom.
The newlyweds opted for Frank Sinatra's 1964 cover of The Way You Look Tonight for their first dance.
Images: Instagram/sofiavergara
Bar Rafaeli and Adi Ezra
Bar Rafaeli and Adi Ezra married in a top secret ceremony in Israel. The model took to Instagram to share the happy news alongside a photo of her stunning, custom-made Chloe dress. Designed by Clare Waight Keller, the flowing cream gown featured ruffles and lace inserts.
Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen
In a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown and a floor-length veil, Allison Williams looked the picture of elegance as she and entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen tied the knot at a Wyoming ranch.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr
On their 13th anniversary, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an unseen photo from her and Freddie Prinze Jr's destination wedding in Mexico.
Gellar wore a strapless layered Vera Wang gown, beachy flip-flops and a low chignon.
In her Instagram post, the actress wrote: “13 years #happyanniversary. I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me.”
Image: Instagram/sarahmgellar
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed
Official photos from The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and Twilight actress Nikki Reed's surprise wedding (guests thought they were attending a housewarming party) were unveiled in the October/November 2015 issue of Brides magazine.
Reed wore a sleeved lace wedding dress designed by Claire Pettibone for the intimate ceremony at Topanga Canyon in California, which guests were transported to using a shuttle bus.
“We really wanted our wedding to be small, intimate, and about the two of us,” they said.
Image: Brides
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Actress Gabrielle Union, married her basketball-playing beau, Dwayne Wade, in 2014. The bride wore this stunning custom-made sweetheart-necked number by Dennis Basso. Union posted this photograph to her Instagram account, saying:
"When you're a bride but also a Superhero and you gotta save the day... #TheWadeUnion #flashbackfriday," she wrote.
#fiercebridalshowdown
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
The Bring it On star posted never-before-seen pictures of her wedding day to celebrate her one year anniversary with husband, Dwayne Wade.
"Racing to the alter... #flashbackfriday #TheWadeUnion"
Gabrielle Union
The bespoke gown featured a gorgeous scooped-back.
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall
Declan Donnelly, better known as one half of Ant and Dec, wed his long-term girlfriend Ali Astall in his hometown of Newcastle on 1st August.
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall
Ali looked beautiful in an elegant white gown with a classic boat neck and full, pleated skirt by couture designer Phillipa Lepley.
Image: MCPIX/REX
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
Almost one year after tying the knot, American actor, musician and son of Diana Ross, Evan Ross, shared photos of his wedding to Ashlee Simpson, revealing her whimsical two-piece wedding ensemble.
The singer opted for a long-sleeved lace crop top paired with a matching A-line skirt and lengthy train by Houghton Bride. Ashlee also wore a custom silk tulle veil, trimmed with a hand-sewn scalloped lace edge.
Image: @realevanross
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
With the birth of their first child due imminently, Ross found himself flicking through their wedding album once more and decided to share a few intimate snaps from the event on Instagram.
Image: @realevanross
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
"#reflections of such a beautiful wedding. Me and my amazing wife @ashleesimpsonross. At my mothers house in Greenwich Connecticut! And now I can't wait to meet my little baby girl," he wrote alongside one of the photos.
Image: @realevanross
Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild
Nicky Hilton married James Rothschild in July 2015, and celebrated her one-week wedding anniversary by sharing this snap of her impressive Valentino princess-style haute couture gown, in ivory, silver and crystal and reported to have cost in the region of £50,000.
Images: Instagram.com/nickyhilton
Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild
Paris Hilton also uploaded this pretty shot of her sister in her bridal outfit, which featured lace sleeves, a cinched waist and a floor-length veil. Nicky, who had been dating James since 2011, also wore Christian Louboutin heels that had been customised to read 'Mrs Rothschild'.
Image: instagram.com/parishilton
Sabine Ghanem and Joseph Getty
Jewellery designer Sabine Ghanem's Rome wedding to Joseph Getty in June 2015 made headlines for a royal guest in the form of Princess Beatrice, and Sabine's incredible hooded cape. Her dress - the first of three bridal outfits - was specially made by Schiaparelli and featured a cape with a huge train, adorned with hand-embroidered sun designs by French embroidery house Lesage.
Arlenis Sosa and Donnie McGrath
Stunning Victoria's Secrets model Arlenis Sosa looked incredible as she married basketball player Donnie McGrath in June 2015. Her fitted white Reem Acra dress featured a lace bodice top and a flowing veil.
Image: Instagram.com/reem_acra
Heather Morris and Taylor Hubell
Glee star Heather Morris married Taylor Hubell in May 2015. She wore a lace dress with open back, embellished belt and bow detail, and released a series of cute wedding pictures shortly after the big day in California
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson
Bey and Solange's mum Tina Knowles proved during her April 2015 wedding that she's just as fashion forward as her famous daughters, opting for a sleek belted Romona Keveza gown. The ceremony took place on board a yacht in California, and the entire wedding party wore white.
Image: Cliff Watts / beyonce.com
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and former model Sofia Hellqvist married in the Royal Palace in Stockholm in June 2015. The dress was by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt, with intricate lace detail and a long train in three shades of white. Princess Sofia complemented her gown with a diamond and emerald crown befitting the newly royal.
Image: Rex Features
Frida Giannini and Patrizio di Marco
Former Gucci creative director, Frida Giannini, opted for a dusty pink lace gown for her June 2015 wedding in Rome.
The 43-year-old turned to her friends at Valentino, creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, to design her gown which features a high lace neckline and sheer panel running from shoulder-to-shoulder.
(Image: Instagram/Oliviamariotti)
Frida Giannini and Patrizio di Marco
The designer complemented the feminine look with a delicate milkmaid braid and floral headband.
The couple's toddler daughter, Greta, matched her mother in a pink lace dress also designed by Valentino.
Giannini, who has worked in fashion for more than two decades, met di Marco while he was CEO of Gucci. They both left the company earlier this year.
(Image: Instagram/Oliviamariotti)
Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner
She'll always be Ginger Spice - clad in a Union Jack mini-dress - to us, but Geri Halliwell looked more like a Disney princess when she wed F1 team boss Christian Horner in a lavish ceremony in Woburn, Bedfordshire.
Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner
The singer called on designed Phillipa Lepley to design her ivory lace gown, and beamed with delight as she made her way into the church where her marriage was witnessed by a many guests including her Spice Girl pals.
Andy Murray and Kim Sears
Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his long-term girlfriend Kim Sears got married in Andy's hometown Dunblane on Saturday 11th April. The bride wore a flowing Jenny Packham gown with a bejeweled head band, and the groom wore a traditional kilt. The couple had been together for almost a decade until Andy proposed in November 2014.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 10 of this year. This picture, which was shared on Instagram, was liked over two million times, making it the most-liked image on the social networking site of all-time. The bride wore a custom-made Givenchy gown in white lace, and the groom wore a custom-made Givenchy tux. Kim's bridesmaids included all of her sisters; Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. However, brother Rob decided not to attend in the end as it was thought he didn't want to be photographed. Overall the wedding is thought to have cost around $12 million (£7 million), with Kim's wedding dress alone costing $500,000 (£320,000).
Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl
While everyone knew that their favourite fashionista and her model fiancé were engaged, no-one was really sure when they would be tying the knot. The couple surprised everyone by having a small ceremony on 28 June with just a few close friends and family. True to her chic style, Olivia wore a cream jumper with ostrich feathers, a white tulle skirt and matching shorts all by Carolina Herrera, adding cobalt Manolo Blahniks for her 'something blue'.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to fool everyone and got married in secret back in August. The couple married at their property in France in Chateau Miraval, at a small chapel, in a ceremony that was attended by family and friends. The bride wore a white silk satin frock featuring a fitted bodice with simple thin straps and some ruching at the bust. It also had a plain cinched-in waist but kicked out to a full flowing skirt. At the back there was an elongated train, with illustrations by her children embroidered onto the silk veil. Master tailor Luigi Massi hand-sewed a number of the children's designs onto both the back of the dress and the full-length veil. Recently, Angelina revealed that they forgot to get a cake for their big day so their son, Pax, made one.
Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson
Solange Knowles married her video director partner Alan Ferguson in a ceremony in New Orleans on 16 November 2014. The cool couple decided to wear a few outfits throughout the day, with Solange showcasing no less than four looks. Her main wedding dress (pictured) was created by Humberto Leon for Kenzo, and comprised a floor-length gown with a fitted cape. She accessorised with gold cuffs from Lady Grey and kept her hair natural.
(image via)
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
George Clooney and his fiancée Amal Alamuddin married in Venice. The ceremony took place on Saturday 27 September in the seven-star Aman Canal Grande Hotel in Venice, with a star-studded guest list including Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. The bride wore many different outfits but it was this Oscar de la Renta gown that was her main wedding dress
(image via)
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter married on Valentine's day this year in a private ceremony at the 12th century St Peter & St Paul Church, near Brighstone on the Isle of Wight. The bride wore a couture Valentino gown, and was photographed by Annie Leibovitz in this picture for Vogue magazine.
Poppy Delevingne and James Cook
When you can count Karl Lagerfeld as a close family friend, you know that you can call on him to rejig one of his dresses for your wedding. Which is exactly what model Poppy Delevingne did when she married long-term love James Cook in London on May 16. The Chanel gown had originally been worn by none other than Blake Lively on the red carpet back in 2011 but Poppy chose to wear it for her nuptials in May last year.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy. The pair sold their pictures to People, and told the magazine the day was "magical". Jessica wore a pink dress by Giambattista Valli to the ceremony.
People
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman on a private estate in front of 100 guests in Big Sur, California. Anne wore a beautiful Valentino gown with pink accents.
Read more about the dress here
Splash News
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
After dating The Kills guitarist for four years, Moss married Jamie Hince on 1 July 2011 at St Peter's Church, Gloucestershire. The man behind the embellished wedding dress was none other than John Galliano. The groom went for a rock'n'roll double breasted suit by French house, YSL.
Rex Features
Prince William and Catherine Middleton
People all around the world gathered to watch Prince William and Catherine Elizabeth Middleton as they exchanged their vows in the wonderful decor of Westminster Abbey, on April 29, 2011. The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge have since then enjoyed married life as the heirs of the throne of England.
Rex Features
Katy England and Bobby Gillespie
Primal Scream frontman, Bobby Gillespie married stylist, Katy England at St Margaret's Church on July 29th, 2006. The bride opted for a candy stripe dress whereas the groom sported a white suit with red rose details. This is what we call a rock'n'roll wedding.
Rex Features
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale married on September 14, 2002 in St Paul's, Covent Garden, before holding a second wedding in Los Angeles two weeks later. Stefani later said it was so she could wear her custom-designed John Galliano wedding dress twice.
Rex Features
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick smile on their wedding day, 19 May 1997. The couple were married in secret with many of their 100 guests thinking they were coming to a party, only to find out it was a wedding once they arrived. The ceremony was held in the Angel Orensanz Foundation Center (formerly a synagogue) in New York.
Leo Sorel/CORBIS
Michelle and Barack Obama
Michelle and Barack's wedding ceremony took place on October 3, 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois. Twenty years later, the couple are as happy as ever and Michelle is lauded as one of the most stylist first ladies of all time.
Rex Features
Kelly Preston and John Travolta
Despite meeting three years before while shooting The Expert, Kelly Preston and John Travolta did not start dating until 1990. After wedding plans proved to be too stressful, the young couple eloped to Paris where they were married on September 12, 1991 in a midnight ceremony at the Hotel De Crillon, before eventually holding a second ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Rex Features
Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker
Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker cut their three-tiered wedding cake on 21 March 1977. They had only been dating for six weeks when Douglas proposed, but the marriage lasted twenty-three years.
© 1978 Gunther / mptvimages.com
Farah Fawcett and Lee Majors
Fawcett shows off her wedding ring as she cuts the cake with husband Lee Majors on 28 July 1973. The ‘Golden Couple’ were married on the fifth anniversary of their first date in the garden of the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.
© 1978 Bruce McBroom / mptvimages.com
Michael Caine and Shakira Baksh
On 8 January 1973, British actor Michael Caine married Indian model Shakira Baksh at the Little Chapel on the Green in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caine famously fell in love at first sight with Shakira when he saw her by chance in a TV advertisement for Maxwell House coffee.
© 1978 Gene Trindl / mptvimages.com
Mick Jagger and Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias
Rolling Stone Mick Jagger, and his new bride, Nicaraguan model Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias, leaving the Chapel of Saint Anne, St. Tropez, France following their wedding service on 12 May 1971.
Express Newspapers/Getty Images
John Lennon and Yoko Ono
On 20 March 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono flew by private jet to Gibraltar. They were married at the British Consulate in a ten-minute ceremony performed by the registrar, Cecil Wheeler.
© Bettmann/CORBIS
Audrey Hepburn and Dr. Dotti
Audrey Hepburn married Italian psychiatrist, Andrea Dotti on 18 January 1969. They had one child together, Luca, who was born in 1970. The marriage lasted thirteen years and ended in divorce in 1982 because of Dotti's multiple affairs.
Rex Features
Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman
On 12 March 1969, Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman were married in a civil ceremony at Marylebone Register Office in London. This was followed by a blessing in the Parish church of St. John’s Wood.
Manchester Daily Express/SSPL/Getty Images
Elvis and Priscilla Presley
On 1 May 1967, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Ann Beaulieu were married by the Nevada Supreme Court Justice David Zenoff in the Milton Prell suite at the Aladdin Hotel, Las Vegas.
mptvimages.com
Catherine Deneuve and David Bailey
French film star Catherine Deneuve and British photographer David Bailey celebrating their marriage in London on 19 August 1965. The pair had been introduced two months earlier by director Roman Polanski who was making the film Repulsion with Deneuve at the time.
Bentley Archive/Popperfoto/Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
Elizabeth Taylor on the day of her wedding to Richard Burton in the bridal suite of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal on 15 March 1964, ten days after Taylor’s divorce from Eddie Fisher was finalised.
Courtesy of The Everett Collection
Marlon Brando and Anna Kashfi
Marlon Brando marries his first wife, actress Anna Kashfi, on 11 October 1957. They were married at the home of Brando’s aunt, Mrs. Betty Lindmeyer, in Eagle Rock, California and the bride wore an off-shoulder sari.
© Bettmann/CORBIS
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainer
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainer photographed after their wedding in Monaco in 1956. Princess Grace's wedding dress, which was designed by MGM's Academy Award–winning costume designer Helen Rose - has been an inspiration for countless bridal gowns since - including that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Rex Features
Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe
A radiantly happy Marilyn Monroe and a clearly devoted Arthur Miller pose for the press outside Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains, New York on 29 June 1956 moments after their civil wedding service. According to contemporary news reports the ceremony lasted less than five minutes and took place at 7.21 p.m.
THE KOBAL COLLECTION
Zsa Zsa Gabor and George Sanders
Hungarian-American actress Zsa Zsa Gabor married actor George Sanders in Las Vegas, Nevada on 2 April 1949. Gabor married a total of nine times and Sanders was her third husband. The couple were together for exactly five years, divorcing on their anniversary in 1954.
Courtesy of The Everett Collection
Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer
The marriage of Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer took place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, where they made their home. They married at a private civil ceremony on 24 September 1954 attended by close friends and family, followed by a service at the local Protestant chapel the following day.
Ernst Haas/Getty Images
Brigitte Bardot and Roger Vadim
A demure-looking 18-year-old brunette Brigitte Bardot with her father Charles, known to his family as Pilou, moments before her religious marriage ceremony to 24-year-old Roger Vadim at the Église de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce of Passy, Paris, 20 December 1952.
RDA/Getty Images
Joan Collins and Maxwell Reed
Joan Collins had just turned 19 and recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts when she married fellow British actor Maxwell Reed in London on 25 May 1952. Her wedding dress featured an unusual high-necked collar, which she accessorized with a leaf-shaped fascinator in her hair
Popperfoto/Getty Images
Bette Davis and William Grant Sherry
Bette Davis and third husband William Grant Sherry, a sailor on leave from San Diego, met at a weekend party in Laguna Beach, and impulsively married just five weeks later on 30 November 1945. The ceremony took place in the chapel of the Mission Inn, Riverside, California.
© Bettmann/CORBIS
Shirley Temple and Sergeant Jack Agar
At age 17, the most famous child star of them all, Shirley Temple, married 24-year-old Air Force Sergeant John Agar. The reception for 500 guests was held at the Brentwood home of Shirley’s parents on 19 September 1945.
THE KOBAL COLLECTION/ST HILAIRE
Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli
Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli were married on 15 June 1945 at the home of Judy’s mother. Garland wore a simple grey jersey dress with pink beading and carried a large bouquet, typical of the period.
Keystone/Getty Images
Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart
Nineteen-year-old ingénue Lauren Bacall was introduced to 44-year-old Hollywood star Humphrey Bogart in October 1944 by Howard Hawks on the set of his film Passage to Marseille. Their wedding was on May 21, 1945 and they remained married until Bogart's death from cancer in 1957.
mptvimages.com
Rita Hayworth and Orson Wells
Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles aged 28 and 25 respectively when they married, both for the second time, on 7 September 1943 at Santa Monica City Hall. The couple had told no-one of their intentions until the day before.
THE KOBAL COLLECTION
Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman
Actor, and future 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan admires his three-tiered wedding cake with first wife Jane Wyman on 25 January 1940. Wyman wore a long-sleeved satin jacket and skirt, and a matching fur muff and hat. They remained married for nine years and had three children together.
© Bettmann/CORBIS
Fred Astaire and Phyllis Livingston Potter
Astaire marries New York socialite Phyllis Livingston Potter on 12 July 1933. They were married in the chambers of Justice Selah B. Strong in Brooklyn, New York.
© Bettmann/CORBIS
Nat King Cole and Maria Ellington
American jazz singers Nat King Cole and Maria Ellington share a kiss while dancing at their wedding reception in Harlem, New York on 28 March 1948. Cole and Ellington’s wedding ceremony was held on Easter Sunday at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church.
Lisa Larsen/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
John Wayne and Josephine Saenz
John Wayne marries Josephine Saenz, daughter of the Latin American Consul, on 24 June 1933. They were married in a garden ceremony at actress Loretta Young’s home who was also the Maid of Honour.
Keystone/Getty Images
Sammy Davis Jr and May Britt
Sammy Davis Jr and May Britt were married on 13 November 1960. The wedding was held in Sammy’s Hollywood home and attended by an intimate circle of friends and family
© 1978 David Sutton / mptvimages.com
Ava Gardner and Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner pose on their wedding day, 7 November 1951. Described by People magazine as one of the ‘Romances of the Century’, Ava and Frank found in each other qualities that had been missing in their other relationships: a truly equal partner in passion and drive.
Photofest
Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow
Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow first met on the set of Von Ryan’s Express in 1964. This unlikely couple were married two years later on 19 July 1966 at the home of Sands Hotel owner Jack Entratter. Sinatra was 50 and Farrow was 21.
mptvimages.com
Bob Hope and Jayne Mansfield
Bob Hope with Jayne Mansfield, who is wearing a close-replica of the wedding dress she wore at her marriage to Mickey Hargitay on 13 January 1958. Hope and Mansfield were close friends and had toured together with the USO (United Service Organizations) entertaining troops abroad.
mptvimages.com
