7 independent British bag brands to have on your radar right now

The quest for a bag that will last is an ongoing saga littered with threadbare totes, flaking pleather and broken handles. But no longer shall we indulge in fleeting pretty things that are here one moment and gone the next. Instead, we’re investing in bags that can lug our belongings to and from the office and weather the storm of a night out.

Because in the long run, buying an expertly crafted bag from an independent British designer is good for your purse and your conscience. You’re buying something that will be with you for years, reducing the amount of material that ends up in landfill. You’re supporting small, homegrown brands, rather than filling the coffers of huge multinationals. And you’ll end up with something lovely by your side every day. Seems like a win-win-win to us.

Below, we’ve tracked down seven independent British handbag designers making beautiful cross-body bags, backpacks and more.