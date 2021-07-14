We caught up with both Moore and Hilfiger to discuss the inspirations behind the collection, why comfort still reigns supreme and what the true meaning of inclusivity really is.

What does this collection mean to you?

Tommy: This collection embodies everything we stand for. It represents the next step in our mission to welcome all consumers. From the design process all the way to the campaign, the entire collection is here to make people feel seen, accepted and included.

Indya: This capsule goes beyond great style. It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.

Where did you draw inspiration this season?

Indya: My own experience struggling to identify with mainstream fashion informed much of our design process. It felt amazing to have the brand trust my opinions and experiences. There is so much the industry can learn from the trans community, and it felt very empowering to be able to incorporate our unique perspective throughout the design process.