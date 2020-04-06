This week marks week three of coronavirus lockdown which means two things: social distancing and self-isolation have become our most-used words, and we are spending more time than ever before at home.

Whether that home is a rented flat with your best friends, your first home with a partner or returning to your parents’ house to be with your family, feeling good in our surroundings has never been more paramount. Which is exactly why we are channelling our fashion energy into interiors, and boy, is there a lot of joy to be found.