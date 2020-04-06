Much like must-have cult fashion buys, this Spring interior accessories are having their en vogue moment, and these are the items we just can’t get enough of.
This week marks week three of coronavirus lockdown which means two things: social distancing and self-isolation have become our most-used words, and we are spending more time than ever before at home.
Whether that home is a rented flat with your best friends, your first home with a partner or returning to your parents’ house to be with your family, feeling good in our surroundings has never been more paramount. Which is exactly why we are channelling our fashion energy into interiors, and boy, is there a lot of joy to be found.
How interiors reached the height of fashion
Fashion and interiors have long had a harmonious relationship – each supporting and inspiring the other – but as of late the ante has well and truly been upped. Established fashion houses like Gucci, Preen by Thorton Bregazzi and Loewe have been diversifying their offering into luxurious homewares and independent brand have been creating interiors pieces that are more in demand than the latest must-have bag.
From Anissa Kermiche’s famous ‘Love Handles’ vase to the best pics from high street fashion stores H&M and Zara, consider this your shopping guide to the most coveted fashionable interiors.
Zara
Leave it to industry insider and influencer, Monikh Dale, to get us all excited about a Zara vase. The high street hero’s homeware section is serving up some of the best pieces we have ever seen and we shall be adding this vase to basket now.
Anissa Kermiche
We can’t take about fashionable interiors without highlighting the brilliant work of jewellery designer come interiors got-to, Anissa Kermiche. You can fill this ‘Popotin’ pot with everything from flowers to make up brushes.
Swathe your sofa or just swathe yourself in Christoper Kane’s ‘More Joy’ cashmere blanket.
Arket
Mixing simple functionality with humurous and artful designs, Bordallo Pinheiro has become the go to crockery for the most fashionable of insiders.
Dinosaur Designs
Specialising in unique resin pieces, make this versatile Dinosaur Designs bowl the centre piece to your coffee table, the jewellery dish on your nightstand or even a serving dish at your next dinner party.
Gucci
Leave it to Gucci to think up the most luxurious incense holder. We’ll take two.
Liberty of London
Liberty’s most iconic prints can be found on everything from scarves to pyjamas and now, cushions. Add this bold velvet design to muted colours for a real vibrant pop of joy.
Matilda Goad
Influencers have been scrambling over themselves to get a hold of interiors designer Matilda Goad’s shell bowl and we can see why. Fill it with lemons and limes and sit back and breathe in summer.
Alighieri
Another jewellery designer who has spread their creative wings into homeware is Alighieri. The recent recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award, Alighieri remains true to its DNA with intricate and exquisite designs like these napkin holders.
Sara Shakeel x Browns
Digital designer Sara Shakeel is known for adding a crystal-like effect onto well known works of art as well as creating brilliant ones of her own (check out her bling burger). A sparkling Venus? We are sold.
Edit 94
Add a splash of joyful colour to any dinner table with one of Edit 94’s twisted tall candles.
Soho Home
Inspired by Soho House’s Barcelona offering, bring a little of the beach into your living with their scalloped table lamp.
H&M
Got a big date night planned with your housemates? Or decided to cook dinner for your family? Flourish your table with H&M’s floral runner, to give your meal a sense of occasion.
French Connection
Bored of staring at wooden floors or your bedroom carpet covered in make up stains? French Connection’s perfectly pretty Moroccan rug has come to your rescue.
Opening image: Matilda Goad for Matchesfashion.com
Product images: courtesy of individual brands