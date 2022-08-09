Miyake was born in Hiroshima in 1938 and was only seven years old when the city was hit by an atomic bomb. He wrote in the New York Times in 2009 that he didn’t want to be thought of as “the designer who survived the atomic bomb”.

Having studied graphic design at a Tokyo art university, Miyake moved to Paris in the 1960s with the aim of developing his eponymous fashion brand. There, he worked with designers including Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy.

His most commercially successful collection, Pleats Please, was launched in 1993, in which Miyake experimented with the process of pressing pleats onto an item, wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and putting them into a heat press. This meant the garments could be washed and dried without losing their distinctive shape and is a technique used in his designs to this day.