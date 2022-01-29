Get ready to fall in love with Beyoncé’s new Valentine’s Day collection, Adidas x Ivy Heart
As if we needed another reason to love Beyoné. The Adidas x Ivy Heart Valentine’s Day is available to buy from 9 February, and we want everything.
The season of romance is nearly upon us and there’s a whole lot of love in the air. But the main object of our affection? Beyoncé and Adidas’ brand new Valentine’s Day Ivy Park collection, aptly named Ivy Heart.
Yes, we’re swooning over the deep oxblood tones, hot pink mini dresses and rose red turtlenecks. And who can blame us when the collection looks this good?
Modelled by the likes of Karrueche, Troye Sivan, Tyson Beckford, Shu Pei and Naomi Watanabe, it’s impossible not to have heart eyes for the bold red tracksuits, puffer jackets, snakeskin sets, bodysuits and more.
And for the trainer lovers among us, the range includes a romantic makeover for the iconic Stan Smith, UltraBOOST, Superstar Mule and Savage V4 silhouettes.
Forget flowers and chocolates on 14 February, we’ll take these please.
The Ivy Heart collection is available on adidas.com on 9 February and in select stores globally on 10 February.
Images: Adidas/Getty