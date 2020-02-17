They say not all heroes wear capes. But these wear-everywhere mid-season jackets are all our definition of a (wardrobe) hero.
Navigating the days between bright, glorious sunshine and seemingly never-ending summer rain can be sartorially tricky. Picture the scene: it’s a sunny day and your spring wardrobe is screaming out to be worn, but stepping outside you realise it’s just not warm enough to get away with a white shirt or a T-shirt sans jacket.
Thank us later, but we’ve got the answer to your wardrobe dilemmas: enter the mid-season jacket.
In other words, a lightweight extra layer that will give you warmth and much-needed adverse weather protection during unpredictable spring days. They’re also perfect thrown in a tote bag for sunny afternoons that extend into crisp evenings – whether that be for after work drinks or sunbathing in the park.
From chic denim throw on styles to crisp and cool shackets, Stylist has found a mid season jacket fit to transform any spring wardrobe.
Ganni
Ganni is swiftly becoming a cult brand – and looking at this jacket, it’s easy to see why. Crafted from high-gloss patent vinyl, this double-breasted oversized jacket is given a fashion-forward spin thanks to its statement lapels and horn buttons. Perfect worn with statement-making colourful leather pieces for a direction daytime look or over a wear-everywhere linen dress in a complimentary shade of khaki for an understated but oh-so-cool take on evening dressing.
Reformation
Denim jackets will never not be in fashion, but this season the not-so-humble staple has been reinvented with an urban edge. This oversized denim shacket – a mix between a shirt and a jacket – in washed blue is ideal thrown on over floral dresses or with jeans for a double denim look.
Shop Reformation belted organic denim jacket at Net-A-Porter, £180
Topshop
The piece that you’ll be seeing everywhere this season, the shacket is the shirt/jacket hybrid sent to be your style saviour on tricky temperamental weather days. Stitched panels in shades of ochre and olive feel like a fresh take on the military trend, while the loose, oversized fit makes it the perfect piece for layering over a roll neck jumper on grey mornings or belting over a racerback vest while the spring sun finally makes an appearance.
LVIR
Casual jackets that aren’t denim can be hard to come by. But this LVIR one is ideal – the deep shade of military-inspired khaki adds an air of fashion to the wool jacket. Stitched panels and the shirt collar keep it cool. Perfect to wear to brunch – or belted over a midi dress to add an androgynous touch to an otherwise feminine look.
Zara
Who said outerwear has to be neutral? Embrace your inner maximalist and go all-out in a bold statement of fuchsia. Did we mention this long sleeve jacket comes with this season’s must have detail: ruffles. Thanks to a weather-proof outershell this jacket is the perfect piece to wear, well, everywhere. We’ll be wearing ours with faux-leather wide-legged trousers now and come summer this jacket will be our trusty festival companion, keeping us dry and stylish whatever the weather brings.
Madewell
There’s a time and a place for a velvet blazer, and that’s everywhere and always. We know that velvet is the stylish texture du jour and this body-skimming long line blazer is the proof that this decadent fabric is not only ultra-luxe to touch but effortlessly easy to wear. Versatile enough to take you from day to evening, style yours with a white T-shirt for a chic office-appropriate look or take it into evening with the addition of a cami top and black heeled ankle boot.
Stand Studio
A super soft teddy coat is the chic yet playful trend that’s seen us through winter, and now thanks to a shirting-inspired makeover it’s here to save our dressing dilemmas through spring too. Crafted from plush teddy-fleece, this jacket might be practical enough to see you through grey-weather days but thanks to a minimalist design and sleek shade of off-white, packs a punch in the style stakes.
Shop Stand Studio teddy-fleece overshirt at Matches Fashion, £270
Images courtesy of brands.