Navigating the days between bright, glorious sunshine and seemingly never-ending summer rain can be sartorially tricky. Picture the scene: it’s a sunny day and your spring wardrobe is screaming out to be worn, but stepping outside you realise it’s just not warm enough to get away with a white shirt or a T-shirt sans jacket.

Thank us later, but we’ve got the answer to your wardrobe dilemmas: enter the mid-season jacket.

In other words, a lightweight extra layer that will give you warmth and much-needed adverse weather protection during unpredictable spring days. They’re also perfect thrown in a tote bag for sunny afternoons that extend into crisp evenings – whether that be for after work drinks or sunbathing in the park.