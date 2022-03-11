Despite torrential rain and guests having to huddle under black umbrellas, Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2022 show yesterday proved another triumphant success for the French label.

The show, titled Le Splash, was held on an azure blue ad-hoc runway on Moli’i Gardens beach just north of Oahu and was brimming with all of the signature touches the realm of fashion has come to know and love from the brand: silhouettes were form-fitting and wearable, accessories were clickbait fodder and colours were bright and effusive.