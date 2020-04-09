Fashion designer Jacquemus is giving us the escapism we need right now

Designer Simon Porte started his label Jacquemus (named after his late mother) when he was just 19. Fast forward a few years and an LVMH prize later and his joyful designs have been worn by everyone from Bella Hadid to Rihanna. Jacquemus is the reason why you want a massive straw hat for the summer, the man behind those teeny tiny handbags and why your Instagram feed was flooded with images of a pink catwalk in the middle of a lavender field in the south of France.

So we are turning to him once more to provide the Provençal escape we need right now. Jacquemus’ Instagram feed is a real insight into his family life, his work life and his ideas – which is why he has amassed a huge 2 million followers.