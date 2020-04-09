Fashion designer Jacquemus is giving us the escapism we need right now
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Social media can be a tricky landscape to navigate during these uncertain times. One minute, it’s a safe space of coronavirus memes about the importance of social distancing and the next you are bombarded with people running, writing their novels, learning a new language, baking Ottolenghi-style goods all while you’re still sat in your pyjamas. And suddenly you feel a little deflated.
Our normal pick-me-ups, such as a spot of retail therapy or throwing on a summer dress and sitting in the park are no longer within reaching distance, and so we need to find other means of getting that all-important serotonin hit.
Fashion as an industry has taken a hard hit, but it isn’t giving up yet. Big fashion houses are using their resources to make non-surgical masks, hand sanitisers and contributing to the fight against coronavirus. Smaller brands are thinking up new ways to keep us inspired - none so beautifully as Jacquemus.
Designer Simon Porte started his label Jacquemus (named after his late mother) when he was just 19. Fast forward a few years and an LVMH prize later and his joyful designs have been worn by everyone from Bella Hadid to Rihanna. Jacquemus is the reason why you want a massive straw hat for the summer, the man behind those teeny tiny handbags and why your Instagram feed was flooded with images of a pink catwalk in the middle of a lavender field in the south of France.
So we are turning to him once more to provide the Provençal escape we need right now. Jacquemus’ Instagram feed is a real insight into his family life, his work life and his ideas – which is why he has amassed a huge 2 million followers.
From beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures from his campaigns, to huge sunflower fields and home-made versions of his cult asymmetrical heels, we are choosing this feed to get lost in.
Images: Instagram / Getty