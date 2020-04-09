Fashion

Fashion designer Jacquemus is giving us the escapism we need right now

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published

Social media can be a tricky landscape to navigate during these uncertain times. One minute, it’s a safe space of coronavirus memes about the importance of social distancing and the next you are bombarded with people running, writing their novels, learning a new language, baking Ottolenghi-style goods all while you’re still sat in your pyjamas. And suddenly you feel a little deflated.

Our normal pick-me-ups, such as a spot of retail therapy or throwing on a summer dress and sitting in the park are no longer within reaching distance, and so we need to find other means of getting that all-important serotonin hit. 

You may also like

Lockdown: are social media showcases of productivity making us feel like failures?

Fashion as an industry has taken a hard hit, but it isn’t giving up yet. Big fashion houses are using their resources to make non-surgical masks, hand sanitisers and contributing to the fight against coronavirus. Smaller brands are thinking up new ways to keep us inspired - none so beautifully as Jacquemus

You may also like

Dreading the long weekend? Get creative with Alexander McQueen, Manolo Blahnik and Erdem

Designer Simon Porte started his label Jacquemus (named after his late mother) when he was just 19. Fast forward a few years and an LVMH prize later and his joyful designs have been worn by everyone from Bella Hadid to Rihanna. Jacquemus is the reason why you want a massive straw hat for the summer, the man behind those teeny tiny handbags and why your Instagram feed was flooded with images of a pink catwalk in the middle of a lavender field in the south of France.

So we are turning to him once more to provide the Provençal escape we need right now. Jacquemus’ Instagram feed is a real insight into his family life, his work life and his ideas – which is why he has amassed a huge 2 million followers. 

From beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures from his campaigns, to huge sunflower fields and home-made versions of his cult asymmetrical heels, we are choosing this feed to get lost in. 

Images: Instagram / Getty 