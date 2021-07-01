We’re going to be wearing this classic colour combo next, according to Jacquemus
Jacquemus made a case for colour blocking punchy pinks with radiant reds at its autumn/winter 2021 show in Paris, which marked Kendall Jenner’s return to the runway after a short hiatus.
Despite the world of fashion’s current love-in with a clutch of clashing colours, there are only two destined to make one hell of a big splash in the upcoming months, according to Jacquemus.
Indeed, at Simon Porte’s autumn/winter show yesterday, which was held in Paris, the designer made the case for the return of colour blocking punchy pinks with radiant reds in his outdoors-themed collection.
Deftly named ‘La Montagne’ – French for ‘the mountain’ – the men and womenswear collection marked a return to the runway for Jacquemus, whose last in-person show was held in those lustworthy lavender fields in Provence in 2019.
“For this collection, after such a particular year, I wanted to gather people inside and share a fashion moment together,” Jacquemus wrote in a statement placed on each seat at the show, which took place within a giant film studio at Cité du Cinéma.
The brand – which opted out of presenting a spring/summer 2021 collection – offered a riff on hiking gear in the collection, which boasted souped-up cycling shorts and fur-lined slippers, proof that comfort will continue to reign supreme even as we emerge from our locked down cocoons.
Alongside Kendall Jenner – who made her runway return at the show after a fleeting hiatus – and Bella Hadid, Jacquemus also cast a slew of size-inclusive models, including Netherlands native Jill Kortleve.
Jacquemus was founded by Simon Porte Jacquemus in 2015 and has garnered a clutch of famous fans in the six years since its inception, including Hailey Bieber and Rosalía. La Montagne marks the brand’s first time embracing the increasingly ubiquitous see-now-buy-now model, with all of the looks from the show now being available to purchase.
Images: courtesy of Jacquemus.