Despite the world of fashion’s current love-in with a clutch of clashing colours, there are only two destined to make one hell of a big splash in the upcoming months, according to Jacquemus.

Indeed, at Simon Porte’s autumn/winter show yesterday, which was held in Paris, the designer made the case for the return of colour blocking punchy pinks with radiant reds in his outdoors-themed collection.

Deftly named ‘La Montagne’ – French for ‘the mountain’ – the men and womenswear collection marked a return to the runway for Jacquemus, whose last in-person show was held in those lustworthy lavender fields in Provence in 2019.