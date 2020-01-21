Held at the Arena de la Défense, Jacquemus debuted his new collection in Paris over the weekend. And it has certainly given us sartorial food for thought.

Arguably, Simone Porte Jacquemus’ collections have garnered a cult following. Aside from their highly ‘Instagrammable’ nature (the lavender fields which served as the backdrop for his SS20 10th-anniversary collection will surely go down in history), the French designer often spawns creations that evoke feelings of romanticism and vulnerability with a playful twist of course, and we weren’t disappointed.