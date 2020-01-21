Jacquemus’ latest show dictated the most exciting trends of the year
Jacquemus’ menswear show was full of micro accessories and socks with sandals. We’ll take it all.
Held at the Arena de la Défense, Jacquemus debuted his new collection in Paris over the weekend. And it has certainly given us sartorial food for thought.
Arguably, Simone Porte Jacquemus’ collections have garnered a cult following. Aside from their highly ‘Instagrammable’ nature (the lavender fields which served as the backdrop for his SS20 10th-anniversary collection will surely go down in history), the French designer often spawns creations that evoke feelings of romanticism and vulnerability with a playful twist of course, and we weren’t disappointed.
French Native Simone Porte Jacquemus enlisted some of the world’s most in-demand models to adorn ‘L’Anne 97’ his fall collection. Both Gigi and Bella Hadid graced the catwalk on a large white square alongside crowned model of the year Adut Akech, famed veteran Doutzen Kroes and French model/actor Laetitia Casta, who was last spotted on the catwalk back in 2011 after closing for Roberto Cavalli. Most conspicuously lacking within the collection was the absence of bright neon hues and print. The vivid burst of magenta, sweeping hats and utility shirts present during SS20 were swapped out in favour of elongated cycling short/legging hybrids, cropped sweaters and an ode to the ‘90s in the form of boxers tucked underneath loosely tailored trousers. Interweaving more sustainable materials like linen throughout the collection was a conscious choice birthed from a memory of his late mother. Emitting a more refined and muted palette than previous seasons, sweet lavender shades, pale pink tones and pistachio hues were present throughout. Standout pieces included his trademark sexy ruched halterneck dresses, geometric earrings and of course an array of the ‘gram favourite micro Le Chiquito bags.
Just a few short days ago, Jacquemus announced his shows would take on a different dynamic and for the foreseeable future, he would be debuting two coed shows per year. Furthermore, he created the collection with a note of longevity in mind. According to WWD, the designer collated the collection as though it were his last, saying: “It’s the first time in my life that I have designed a collection as if it were my last.”
2020 may have only just kick-started, but Jacquemus has ignited a series of trends we can’t wait to take to the streets.
1) Socks and sandals have usurped snazzy tights
Hosiery went through a serious overhaul during AW19. Patterned tights and bold shades were the aim of the game. Catering to hosiery fanatics, we can already foresee socks and strappy sandals swiftly becoming our next obsession. Taking cues from the show, we’ll be coupling our heels with matching socks. Choose a slinky dress for evening activities (see below) otherwise, ease into the trend with a casual cycling shorts and pair with a boxy shirt or plain tee.
2) Cycling shirts just got (a lot) thicker and cosier
Work-out shorts were rife during spring/summer 19 and the ‘80s trend seems to have been rehashed this time in the form of a more textured iteration. We say go for a surefire unison and team with an oversized blazer and blouse in the summer. Revel in Princess Diana realness and team with ankle socks, a plush knit and chunky trainers when spring approaches.
3) When in doubt, add a headscarf
There was a period during last summer when it seemed as though double-tapping an outfit on the good ‘ole gram that didn’t feature a headscarf was a rarity - tie dye, printed and quirky, the chic head garment made a play for our affections but why end it now? Adding mint green and oatmeal shades to your rotation will slot nicely into your winter wardrobe while adding a sophisticated air.
4) Two is better than one
Why have one when you could have two was clearly the ethos here. A double treat. Marrying up a bum bag with a micro bag you can barely see is the aesthetic we’ll be following all year.
5) Small arm candy for the win!
The introduction of mini key chains were an added bonus to the designers fashion legacy. Paired with crisp tailoring, the adorable plus one was a new addition to the designers growing family of comically small accessories and no-doubt a testament to his evident fondness for small accessories. We’ll take one structured fuchsia suit to go too, please.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of Pinterest