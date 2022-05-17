Jacquemus x Nike: everything you need to know about fashion’s most exciting collab
Fashion favourite label Jacquemus has joined forces with Nike on the first collaboration of its type. And it’s all kinds of wonderful.
There’s nothing quite like the sartorial synergy of two like-minded brands combining their star power on a standout collaboration.
So far this year, there’s been a buffet of precisely these duets for fashion lovers to feast their eyes – and wallets – on.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that the highlight of Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show was Rihanna debuting her bare baby bump on the front row, but it was, in fact, the Italian heritage label’s unveiling of its collaboration with Adidas that really got tongues wagging.
It was a similar situation at Roksanda’s London Fashion Week in-person show, where the label revealed it was teaming up with Fila. The London label has woven Fila’s ‘F’ logo into its signature voluminous dresses and skirts as part of the collection, which will be released later this year.
And the cherry on top of 2022’s already explosive collaboration scene is Jacquemus’s upcoming collaboration with Nike.
While little is known about the collection, which will be released at the end of June, it is expected that Simon Porte Jacquemus, the French founder of the eponymous brand, has fused Nike’s functionality with his label’s sartorial sensibility. Nike’s clothing and footwear have all been reimagined by the star designer, which have taken on Jacquemus’s flare for je ne sais quoi.
“For this collaboration with Nike, I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets women’s sportswear in a minimal way,” says Jacquemus, who adds that he has always drawn inspiration from 90s Nike campaigns. “It was important for the collection to be accessible for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus style and Nike performance.”
Needless to say, this is set to be a sellout, so mark your calendars. Go on, just do it.
Nike x Jacquemus launches on 28 June exclusively on jacquemus.com, and across Nike stores globally.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands