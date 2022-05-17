There’s nothing quite like the sartorial synergy of two like-minded brands combining their star power on a standout collaboration.

So far this year, there’s been a buffet of precisely these duets for fashion lovers to feast their eyes – and wallets – on.

You’d be forgiven for assuming that the highlight of Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show was Rihanna debuting her bare baby bump on the front row, but it was, in fact, the Italian heritage label’s unveiling of its collaboration with Adidas that really got tongues wagging.