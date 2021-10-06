Jaeger’s long-awaited relaunch is here – and you’re going to want everything

After falling into administration last year, lovers of the great British high street brand Jaeger breathed a collective sigh of relief in January, when it was acquired by Marks & Spencer.

Since its inception in 1884 – coincidentally, the same year Marks & Spencer also launched – Jaeger has been a go-to for sharp separates and together tailoring, and now, as part of its relaunch under its new home, it’s back and better than ever.