Let’s say you’re prepping for a new piece – what’s the first step on your journey of designing it?

My design process is very organic. It could start with a colour, print or even a mood but I’m usually influenced by things around me. I grew up and live in east London, one of the most diverse and multicultural areas in London, which has always shaped my creativity. Our autumn/winter 2021 collection was inspired by my long walks in the local park during lockdown and exploring the charm of nature through colour and print. We even shot the look book in the same park months later.

Which one item could you not live without?

My phone – like everyone else on this planet!

What do you hope Jakke becomes remembered for?

I hope Jakke can be remembered for being one of the brands that paved the way for being less harmful. Less harmful to animals and less harmful to the planet.

If you could go back in time and give your younger self a piece of advice – what would it be?

I would absolutely love to give my younger self advice. Quite often I imagine myself going back in time and having a quiet word with the younger Nina. I would tell her to be more confident in her abilities and know her strength. I actually wanted to start my own brand in my 20s but didn’t have the confidence until I was a lot older. I have always had imposter syndrome, even now because I never thought that someone that looks like me (I’m of mixed heritage – Nigerian and Welsh) or someone with my working-class background could achieve what I have. I’m so happy that things are changing and that the fashion industry is becoming a lot more inclusive and diverse.

What does the future for Jakke hold?

The future for Jakke looks exciting. This year alone we have been stocked in major department stores and we are also looking forward to more collaborations, especially after the success of our current artist collaboration featuring Astrid Wilson, Kit Agar and Simone Brewster. We really want to build a community with our customers that have the same ideals as us and who we can grow the brand with.