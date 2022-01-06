A new year gives you the perfect opportunity to rethink parts of your life and the decisions you’ve made over the last 12 months. Naturally, sifting through your wardrobe (and the sales) to figure out what’s needed to make it complete has become tradition for many people – and this year retail stores are listening with many places providing the ultimate bargain.

For those of you who prefer to make your fashion choices from the comfort of your own home, there’s plenty to choose from online. Some places like Cos and Asos even have online exclusives, which means you may even find a better buy than what you might have found if you’d braved the crowds and clothes racks in person.

While it’s nice to have options, with so much to choose from, a little help can’t hurt. The Stylist team have put together their top January sale picks to offer a little inspiration towards becoming your most stylish self for the year to come.