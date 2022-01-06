January sales shopping: what the Stylist team have their eye on in the sales this year
Eight items to spruce up your wardrobe for the year to come.
A new year gives you the perfect opportunity to rethink parts of your life and the decisions you’ve made over the last 12 months. Naturally, sifting through your wardrobe (and the sales) to figure out what’s needed to make it complete has become tradition for many people – and this year retail stores are listening with many places providing the ultimate bargain.
For those of you who prefer to make your fashion choices from the comfort of your own home, there’s plenty to choose from online. Some places like Cos and Asos even have online exclusives, which means you may even find a better buy than what you might have found if you’d braved the crowds and clothes racks in person.
While it’s nice to have options, with so much to choose from, a little help can’t hurt. The Stylist team have put together their top January sale picks to offer a little inspiration towards becoming your most stylish self for the year to come.
Envii padded full length jacket with removable sleeves in green
“I have one old puffer jacket that I live in but it’s short so I’ve been looking for a long-length version to see me through winter 2022 and many winters to come. This one from Scandi brand Envii is chic and has detachable sleeves. I’m not sure why that’s important but it’s made me want it more.”
- Katy Harrington, Deputy Digital Editor
Sideline Annie Dungarees
“Dungarees are my go-to wardrobe staple – all you need to do is add a T-shirt or jumper and you’re good to go. Made from recycled denim, this pair have lovely button details and a loose yet comfy fit. Plus, the cream colour is tricking my brain into thinking summer is just around the corner.”
- Ellie Edwards, Freelance Social Media Editor
Free People printed maxi dress
“In my opinion, it’s never too early to start shopping for an event outfit. In preparation for a wedding I hope to be attending in Egypt in June, I headed straight to the Free People sale for something flowy and beautiful to wear. To my delight, this printed maxi has the right amount of coverage and comes in a gorgeous orange colour. Plusk, it’s nearly half price, too.”
- Amy Beecham, Digital Writer
Rag & Bone ribbed recycled wool-blend sweater
“If there’s one thing I love about winter, it’s fabulous knitwear. There’s nothing like wrapping yourself up in a warm and cosy jumper while clinging onto a cup of tea or out for drinks with friends on a chilly night out – and this deeply rich merlot mélange jumper from Rag & Bone is something I can’t wait to get my hands on.”
- Leah Sinclair, Senior Digital Writer
Monica Vinader disco large hoop earrings
“I’m a firm believer in the power of a good gold hoop. Big, small, textured or in brushed metal – there is no outfit (or occasion, for that matter) that can’t instantly be improved with a pair of hoop earrings. This particular pair is from one of my favourite jewellery brands and has been catching my eye for months now. Unlike others I may own, the flat edge and ridged design make these that bit more chic – plus they’re 40% off, so it’s almost like they’re calling me now.”
- Morgan Cormack, Digital Entertainment Writer
Rixo floral-print crepe midi dress
“If I’m not wearing my uniform of blue jeans and a polo neck, I’m most likely in a dress. I’ve always loved the cut of Rixo dresses – they cut clothes well and are always appropriate for a wedding, work dinner or birthday. Wearable both summer and winter, this is the dress of my dreams and it’s just been further reduced to under £100. Do I need it? Why yes, yes I do.”
- Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
Cos pleated long sleeve T-shirt dress
“I wear a lot of dark clothes and this winter I want to add a little colour into the mix and Cos is very much in line with my aesthetic. The cut of the dress makes it flattering for most body shapes while being long enough that you won’t get too cold if you have to head out at any point (if you wear the appropriate jacket). I have a long black puffer from Cos of the same length.”
- Precious Adesina, Freelance Writer
By Far stretch-leather sock boots
“For me, black boots are a wardrobe staple that can be worn all year round, and I just love the By Far’s Mel boots. They can be dressed up or down, and the block heel design works great with everything from a pair of jeans to tailored trousers or a skirt. They are currently 70% off on Net-A-Porter and I can’t wait to get my hands on a pair.”
- Meeka McKenzie, Social Media Assistant
Images: courtesy of brands