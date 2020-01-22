Many might know Jean Paul Gaultier as the designer who created that iconic hourglass perfume bottle. You know, the one kitted out in French Bretton stripes.

The cult perfume - Le Classique - was released in 1993 and was his first fragrance catering to women (he would later go on to drop Le Male two years later). It certainly caught the attention of many (no doubt, lots of us are still spritzing our bottle to this day), but in fact the designer is so much more than just a perfume bottle. Case in point: his cone bra dress, and respective corset, which debuted in 1984. The garments quickly amassed a slew of fans and served as archetypes for the underwear-as-outerwear trend. Madonna swiftly maintained an ongoing relationship with the cult silhouette too, serving as a pinnacle sartorial choice during her Blonde Ambition tour.