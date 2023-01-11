We Brits tend to see Parisian women as people who possess innate style credentials, who pull off the ‘I haven’t even tried’ look and have impeccable taste when it comes to fashion brands. Considering the capital is home to designers such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent (to name a few) this tends to be part of the French package.

But Paris is also responsible for some of the best lesser-known labels, such as Rouje. Founded in 2016 by Jeanne Damas, Rouje counts the likes of Sienna Miller and Selena Gomez among its many fans, who love the brand’s could-be-vintage printed dresses, ‘nice tops’ to wear with jeans and retro knitwear that has that certain je ne sais quoi.