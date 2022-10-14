When fashion paralysis strikes, there’s only one thing for it: rummaging through your drawers, rails and tightly packed-away boxes for jeans (a year-round perennial) and a nice top.

Granted, you might assume that winter – with all of its glitz, glamour and sparkle – ought to be sartorially matched with as much kitsch as a Christmas tree, but you’d be wrong. There are many boxes to tick and errands to run during the festive period, so don’t let the simple act of getting dressed detract from the freneticism of the festivities.

Instead, embrace the reliability of a formula that never falters: jeans-and-a-nice-top. Now look, the Baltic breezes of December require a more steadfast approach to those adopted in the balmier months of the year. If ever there’s a time to do away with off-to-churn-the-milk necklines and dresses, it’s winter. Should you be in the market for trying a little denim je ne sais quoi, here are a few outfit ideas for the festive period ahead.