5 autumnal jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit ideas that will make cold weather dressing a breeze
Keep seasonal dressing simpler by embracing one of fashion’s most faithful formulas: jeans-and-a-nice-top.
When fashion paralysis strikes, there’s only one thing for it: rummaging through your drawers, rails and tightly packed-away boxes for jeans (a year-round perennial) and a nice top.
Granted, you might assume that winter – with all of its glitz, glamour and sparkle – ought to be sartorially matched with as much kitsch as a Christmas tree, but you’d be wrong. There are many boxes to tick and errands to run during the festive period, so don’t let the simple act of getting dressed detract from the freneticism of the festivities.
Instead, embrace the reliability of a formula that never falters: jeans-and-a-nice-top. Now look, the Baltic breezes of December require a more steadfast approach to those adopted in the balmier months of the year. If ever there’s a time to do away with off-to-churn-the-milk necklines and dresses, it’s winter. Should you be in the market for trying a little denim je ne sais quoi, here are a few outfit ideas for the festive period ahead.
Chloe Laws, social media director
“This blazer! Two-tone, structured, smart but sexy… honestly, what’s not to adore? I can see myself skipping from the office to a dinner or party and feeling at ease in this look.
I’m not a jeans gal. My curves and height mean that finding jeans is tricky – I can never get the waist and legs to both fit well. These wide-leg jeans ticked my boxes and a platform heel means the length isn’t an issue.”
Leah Sinclair, senior lifestyle writer
“When it comes to autumn dressing, I like to keep it subtle with a hint of sparkle, which is why I loved these black flared jeans and jumper with pink shoes to add a pop of colour. It’s cute, comfortable and really put a smile on my face (as you can see by my larger-than-life grin in this photo).”
Morgan Fargo, beauty editor
“I struggle to pair jeans with anything that isn’t a cosy, oversized sweatshirt. Unsurprisingly, when a night out rolls around, I tend to look in my wardrobe and scream. This combination, a pair of loose-fit jeans with a structured, dramatic-shouldered top made me feel like the main character in a romcom – confident enough to dress up a casual outfit without doing too much. Subtly glamorous, she’s a winner.”
Naomi May, fashion editor
“I wear corsets with jeans throughout the year simply because I like to have outfits that are ready to go and don’t require me to do a great deal of thinking, deliberating or considering. I wore this Miaou corset throughout summer with mini skirts, and for autumn, I’ll be pairing it with an oversized blazer and a simple jean. It gives just the right amount of impact without looking like you’ve tried too hard. A true style win.”
Morgan Cormack, entertainment writer
“When it comes to picking an outfit, I’m often most comfortable in a trusted monochrome number. The flattering neckline on this top, paired with a flared high-waisted jean may be minimal (and very cute), but the matching leopard-print bag and platform heels provide some unexpected stylish fun – and that’s what festive fashion is all about.”
Images: Grace Bristo