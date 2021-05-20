Now that we’re out and about living again, if you’re struggling with what to wear, may we present to you one of the most enduringly fail-proof style equations: jeans and a nice top. Of course, it’s hardly a novelty to fashion lovers, but for anybody new to the realm of jeans and a nice top, view it as the sartorial equivalent of meat and two veg. Gives you exactly what you need, and scratches the itch, all while requiring minimal effort. In short, for those of us who are yearning to dip our toes into the style pond once again, here’s the perfect entrée.

The best part is that there is a delightful rotation of tops that can be worn with all manner of delicious denim (in our minds, deciding which works best with which is a little like Cher Horowitz’ digital wardrobe in Clueless.) As a starting point though, these are the seven best jeans and a nice top combinations to know for this summer. 1) White tank and white jeans

White for summer, groundbreaking. And granted, it’s not. But there’s a reason its such a widely relied-upon hue once the sun puts – and keeps – her hat on come summertime. The way the fashion cognoscenti are interpreting it this year is by pairing a simple, but fitted, white tank with ankle-grazing white or ecru-toned straight-legged jeans.

H&M ribbed vest top H&M ribbed vest top Sleek and simple, there’s nothing a white tank top can’t spruce up. We’ll be wearing ours - hopefully - under the sun, paired with our white jeans and an Aperol, of course. Shop H&M ribbed vest top, £12.99 BUY NOW

Levi's 501 original ecru jeans Levi's 501 original ecru jeans The perfect shade of white (yes, that’s a thing) and the perfect length, these classic Levi’s are a timeless investment. Shop Levi’s 501 original ecru jeans, £90 BUY NOW

2) Matching cardigan and camisole with acid wash jeans

There’s absolutely nothing we dislike about Ellie Delphine’s cardi and acid wash jeans combo. In fact, her 90s-inspired matching cardigan and camisole is monstrously on trend. The clashing of prints here, however, is not for the faint hearted and if you should wish to tone it down, opt for a more pared-back cardi combo and less glaringly obvious acid-washed jeans. For the sartorial rule-breakers though, amp it up and clash all of the colours for optimal style points.

New Look ribbed cami and cardigan set New Look ribbed cami and cardigan set This cornflower blue shade is crying out to be paired with acid wash jeans, so give it what it wants… Shop New Look ribbed cami and cardigan set, £15.99 BUY NOW

Monki Bella acid wash jeans Monki Bella acid wash jeans In a truly bleached 80’s shade, these straight-legged jeans are perfect to throw on with a cardigan and cami and a pair of summer-ready heels. Shop Monki Bella acid wash jeans, £50 BUY NOW

3) Cropped top and wide-leg jeans



Ab-flashing was the breakout trend of this year’s Oscars ceremony, and it looks set to dominate our summer wardrobes too. When in doubt, pair a cropped top - look to this year’s frisson with midriff flossing for proof - with a pair of juxtaposing wide-leg jeans, and there’s a foolproof fashion-forward ensemble you can rely upon time after time.

Bershka cropped vest with tie detail Bershka cropped vest with tie detail In a pared-back powder blue shade, this tie-detail crop top is the perfect way to embrace the trend. Just keep your jeans extra wide and fabulous to balance it out. Shop Bershka cropped vest with tie detail, £12.99 BUY NOW

& Other Stories flared high waist jeans & Other Stories flared high waist jeans Classic true blue jeans will never go out of style, particularly when they are fitted this sensationally. Shop & Other Stories flared high waist jeans, £65 BUY NOW

4) Oversized shirt and straight leg jeans



The virtues of a classic oversized poplin shirt have been extolled at large by now, but this summer, the easy, breezy throw-on-and-go shirts are back with a vengeance - and they’re brighter than ever. Keep it chilled on the bottom with a pair of straight-legged jeans and some simple chunky sandals.

Kitri Mariana pink boyfriend shirt Kitri Mariana pink boyfriend shirt In a punchy pink shade, this Kitri shirt is everything our summer wardrobes are in need of. We’ll be wearing ours with just a few buttons fastened with straight-legged jeans. Shop Kitri Mariana pink boyfriend shirt, £85 BUY NOW

Re/Done 90s relaxed high-rise straight-leg jeans Re/Done 90s relaxed high-rise straight-leg jeans This look works best when the jeans are slightly androgynous and distressed. These Re/Done straight-legged offerings are the best we’ve found. Shop Re/Done 90s relaxed high-rise straight-leg jeans, £120 BUY NOW

5) Second skin top and coloured jeans

Don’t shy away from embracing highlighter-hued jeans this summer. The key to incorporating them as part of your summer line-up is to keep your top neutral and pared-back, so as to allow the jazzy jeans to do all of the talking. Wear with chunky trainers for day-to-day ensembles, and throw on with a pair of summer slingbacks once the sun has set.

Skims Essential Crew Neck stretch-woven body Skims Essential Crew Neck stretch-woven body Believe the hype: Kim Kardashian’s shapewear is truly worth every 5* review its garnered online. To tone down a pair of big and bold coloured jeans, opt for the brand’s skin-tone crew neck body. Shop Skims Essential Crew Neck stretch-woven body, £90 BUY NOW

Kwaidan Editions high-rise straight jeans Kwaidan Editions high-rise straight jeans Big, bright and bold, you’ll never go missing in a pair of highlighter-hued jeans and we’re loving this zingy yellow pair. Yes please. Shop Kwaidan Editions high-rise straight jeans, £312 BUY NOW

6) Halterneck top and ripped jeans

Halternecks are back in a big way for summer, and we’re loving pairing them with distressed denim. Try making your top half fun and playful and your jeans ripped and ready-to-go, and you’ll hit the sweet spot of looking nonchalantly good in no time.

House of Sunny Paradise marbled halterneck satin top House of Sunny Paradise marbled halterneck satin top In a pretty pistachio-hued satin, this House of Sunny halterneck is a serious showstopper. Shop House of Sunny Paradise marbled halterneck satin top, £75 BUY NOW

Levi's ribcage straight ankle jeans Levi's ribcage straight ankle jeans In a delicious true blue shade, these jeans are perfect for wearing from desk-to-dusk. Their pretty hue will look particularly lovely when worn with greens and oranges. Shop Levi’s ribcage straight ankle jeans, £110 BUY NOW

7) Baby T-shirt and dad jeans

If you reside in the camp more inclined to a less form-fitting get-up, then this pairing will come as a welcome surprise for you. Pair a baby T-shirt – which is neither cropped nor full-length, more a shrunken T-shirt – with oversized dad jeans that sit between your waist and hips and reach all the way to the floor. Wear with trainers to channel the vibe that the fashion crowd’s loving.

Urban Outfitters Run Free baby T-shirt Urban Outfitters Run Free baby T-shirt This shrunken T-shirt is the perfect way to embrace the look; just throw an oversized shirt over the top, et voila! Shop Urban Outfitters Run Free baby T-shirt, £24 BUY NOW

Nudie jeans in Clean Eileen Nudie jeans in Clean Eileen The perfect pair of dad jeans comes by way of Stockholm-based Nudie jeans. We want them in every colour. Shop Nudie jeans in Clean Eileen, £135 BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands.