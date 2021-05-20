These are the jeans and top combinations to know for summer

Whether you’re going out, out-out, or staying in, these simple summer style equations have got you covered. 

Now that we’re out and about living again, if you’re struggling with what to wear, may we present to you one of the most enduringly fail-proof style equations: jeans and a nice top.

Of course, it’s hardly a novelty to fashion lovers, but for anybody new to the realm of jeans and a nice top, view it as the sartorial equivalent of meat and two veg. Gives you exactly what you need, and scratches the itch, all while requiring minimal effort. In short, for those of us who are yearning to dip our toes into the style pond once again, here’s the perfect entrée.

The best part is that there is a delightful rotation of tops that can be worn with all manner of delicious denim (in our minds, deciding which works best with which is a little like Cher Horowitz’ digital wardrobe in Clueless.) As a starting point though, these are the seven best jeans and a nice top combinations to know for this summer. 

1) White tank and white jeans

White for summer, groundbreaking. And granted, it’s not. But there’s a reason its such a widely relied-upon hue once the sun puts – and keeps – her hat on come summertime. The way the fashion cognoscenti are interpreting it this year is by pairing a simple, but fitted, white tank with ankle-grazing white or ecru-toned straight-legged jeans. 

  • H&M ribbed vest top

    Sleek and simple, there’s nothing a white tank top can’t spruce up. We’ll be wearing ours - hopefully - under the sun, paired with our white jeans and an Aperol, of course.

    H&M ribbed vest top, £12.99

  • Levi's 501 original ecru jeans

    The perfect shade of white (yes, that’s a thing) and the perfect length, these classic Levi’s are a timeless investment. 

    Levi's 501 original ecru jeans, £90

2) Matching cardigan and camisole with acid wash jeans

There’s absolutely nothing we dislike about Ellie Delphine’s cardi and acid wash jeans combo. In fact, her 90s-inspired matching cardigan and camisole is monstrously on trend. The clashing of prints here, however, is not for the faint hearted and if you should wish to tone it down, opt for a more pared-back cardi combo and less glaringly obvious acid-washed jeans. For the sartorial rule-breakers though, amp it up and clash all of the colours for optimal style points. 

3) Cropped top and wide-leg jeans 

Ab-flashing was the breakout trend of this year’s Oscars ceremony, and it looks set to dominate our summer wardrobes too. When in doubt, pair a cropped top - look to this year’s frisson with midriff flossing for proof - with a pair of juxtaposing wide-leg jeans, and there’s a foolproof fashion-forward ensemble you can rely upon time after time.  

4) Oversized shirt and straight leg jeans 

The virtues of a classic oversized poplin shirt have been extolled at large by now, but this summer, the easy, breezy throw-on-and-go shirts are back with a vengeance - and they’re brighter than ever. Keep it chilled on the bottom with a pair of straight-legged jeans and some simple chunky sandals.     

  • Kitri Mariana pink boyfriend shirt

    In a punchy pink shade, this Kitri shirt is everything our summer wardrobes are in need of. We’ll be wearing ours with just a few buttons fastened with straight-legged jeans. 

    Kitri Mariana pink boyfriend shirt, £85

5) Second skin top and coloured jeans

Don’t shy away from embracing highlighter-hued jeans this summer. The key to incorporating them as part of your summer line-up is to keep your top neutral and pared-back, so as to allow the jazzy jeans to do all of the talking. Wear with chunky trainers for day-to-day ensembles, and throw on with a pair of summer slingbacks once the sun has set.

  • Skims Essential Crew Neck stretch-woven body

    Believe the hype: Kim Kardashian’s shapewear is truly worth every 5* review its garnered online. To tone down a pair of big and bold coloured jeans, opt for the brand’s skin-tone crew neck body.

    Skims Essential Crew Neck stretch-woven body, £90

  • Kwaidan Editions high-rise straight jeans

    Big, bright and bold, you’ll never go missing in a pair of highlighter-hued jeans and we’re loving this zingy yellow pair. Yes please.

    Kwaidan Editions high-rise straight jeans, £312

6) Halterneck top and ripped jeans 

Halternecks are back in a big way for summer, and we’re loving pairing them with distressed denim. Try making your top half fun and playful and your jeans ripped and ready-to-go, and you’ll hit the sweet spot of looking nonchalantly good in no time. 

7) Baby T-shirt and dad jeans

If you reside in the camp more inclined to a less form-fitting get-up, then this pairing will come as a welcome surprise for you. Pair a baby T-shirt – which is neither cropped nor full-length, more a shrunken T-shirt – with oversized dad jeans that sit between your waist and hips and reach all the way to the floor. Wear with trainers to channel the vibe that the fashion crowd’s loving. 

