There are few brands that hit the sweet spot between high street and high-end quite as well as made-to-order London label, Kitri.

Since its inception in 2017, the brand, which was founded by Haeni Kim, has cemented its status as a go-to for fashion-forward, yet wearable, wares. Kitri’s are clothes that do the sartorial heavy-lifting for you; all that’s left for you to do is throw on and, quite literally, go.

So it came as no surprise that, after meeting several years ago when she modelled for Kitri, achingly cool and enviably chic content creator, Jessie Bush, joined forces with Kim to co-design her first collection for the brand.