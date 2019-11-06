Always wanted to know which brands the industry insiders actually invest in? Well, we have rounded up the chic (and affordable) jewellery brands that fashion editors can’t get enough of.

There was a time in our lives when our jewellery boxes were stuffed with holiday bracelets, dolphin-shaped mood rings and plastic chokers. Now, (thankfully) the room for ‘tat’ in our lives is minimal and jewellery means more to us than a souvenir from our Cornish beach holiday. However, with a jewellery industry distributing newness at every turn, the number of brands and choice of pieces can feeling overwhelming. There are those that are a must in every jewellery box: the ultimate gold hoops, a chain necklace, a string of pearls, a pendant to end all pendants and a classic ring… but where to start? Well, how about with the affordable jewellery brands that fashion editors haven’t been able to take off their lobes, wrists and necks. Get ready to jingle.

Daphine

Founded in 2017 by friends Damasia Ball and Philippine de Follin, Daphine wanted to create timeless jewellery that would accompany life’s joys and challenges. Seeing a gap in the market for well-made jewellery at attainable and honest prices – Philippine’s family used to gift the women in the family with gold bangles for big birthdays, but when it came to Philippine the price of gold had gone up so much that it was crazy to spend so much on a bangle – Daphine was born. Now using recycled brass, it was Daphine’s ‘Oli’ ring – a bold, chunky gold ring that had edges so round you just wanted to roll your thumb over the top – that really flung Daphine into the Instagram stratosphere. And it’s been pretty unstoppable since then.

Alona

‘Revisiting lost treasures of the Mediterranean’ is the tag-line for London based designer Alona Shelemy and it shows. Coming from a fine jewellery heritage, Alona utilises her skill and knowledge of the industry to create fashion-forward pieces at an affordable price. A giant gold conch shell pendant on a string of pearls, perfectly imperfect gold hoops (‘Panarea’ for those on the hunt) and bonus, Alona is donating 10% of the proceeds of each order to Ocean Conservation charities.

Alighieri

The catalyst behind a new wave of jewellery, Rosh Mahtani’s Alighieri is an unstoppable force. Taking inspiration from her favourite text, Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy, Mahtani has brought antiquity to the modern woman in the most wearable way. What started with Il Leone – a lion necklace made for women for seek bravery and who embody bravery, the collection now spans a whole host of the most beautiful gold jewellery. Get ready to stack, because this is a case of more is more.

Timeless Pearly

Artfully mixing vintage with modern appeal, Timeless Pearly is a brand that launched on Instagram and through its social media success is now stocked on MyTheresa, MatchesFashion, Selfridges, Harrods and Moda Operandi amongst others. From pearl-embellished letter charms, to semi-precious mis-matched hoop earrings, Timeless Pearly is catering to the chicest of tastes. Plus the pearls and stones used are one of a kind so you are guaranteed jewellery that is unique and timeless.

Wald Berlin

Touching upon 90s nostalgia, the German based brand Wald Berlin has got fashion editors falling hard for their designs. What started as jewellery focused on shells has transformed into a brand that you want to wear all year round, including pearl-encrusted padded velvet headbands (that look just as delicious as they sound) and their ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ pearl and shell necklace that can be found on the necks of fashion’s most influential women.

Maria Black

Known for creating unique and inspired pieces, Copenhagen-based Maria Black was one of the first designers that pioneered the idea of wearing just one statement earring. Simple but interesting in design, Maria Black has made hoops her signature piece, adorning them with pearls and sensual curves. For statement pieces built to last, look no further.

Missoma

There isn’t a neck in the fashion industry that hasn’t been garnered by a Missoma necklace, but it wasn’t until the brand’s collaboration with Lucy Williams that it really went viral. From horn-shaped pendants to Roman coin necklaces and (most recently) chunky collars, Missoma continue to rule the roost when it comes to affordable easy-to-wear pieces. For those wanting a big dose of Missoma in their lives, snap up the limited-edition advent calendar packed full of treats.

Monica Vinader

The fashion industry’s love affair with Monica Vinader started with the Fiji friendship bracelet. Now Monica Vinader’s offering has transformed as much as we have, bold designs, beautiful coloured stones intertwined in gold (the Caroline Issa collaboration is a joy to behold) and a gold link chain necklace and bracelet that industry insiders just can’t get enough of.

