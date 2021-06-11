When probed by a Bloomberg News reporter about her sartorial choice, Dr. Biden said, “Well, I think that we’re bringing love from America. I think that this is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now that you have a sense of unity.”

Dr. Biden’s jacket has largely been referenced as a riposte to former first lady, Melania Trump’s infamous ‘I Don’t Really Care, Do U?’ Zara jacket, which she wore in 2018 to visit migrant children that had been separated from their families and held in a facility in Texas.

This isn’t the first time Dr. Biden has used her wardrobe choices to make a statement. For her first appearance as first lady-to be in Delaware in November 2020, Dr. Biden wore a floral dress by Oscar de la Renta, a brand helmed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, both of whom were immigrants to the United States and trained under Oscar de la Renta himself before taking the reins in 2016.