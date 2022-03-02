Dr Jill Biden just wore her support for Ukraine on her sleeve at the State of the Union address
Dr. Biden sported a sunflower-embroidered dress, which is the national flower of Ukraine and has become a symbol of resistance.
Aware that fashion telegraphs meaning, at last night’s State of the Union address, Dr Jill Biden solidified her support for Ukraine in the most subtle of ways.
The FLOTUS sported an inky blue silk dress courtesy of New York brand LaPointe, whose sleeve was delicately embroidered with a simple sunflower – the national flower of Ukraine.
The sunflower, which Dr Biden also sported on a face mask to a Black History Month event last week, has in recent days become a symbol of the resistance against the invasion, after a video of a Ukrainian woman giving sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers went viral.
Meghan Markle has also used her sartorial choices to show support for Ukraine. To collect the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend, Markle used her acceptance speech to ask the world to support Ukraine, while wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
This isn’t the first time that Dr Biden has used her sartorial choices to make it clear where she stands on matters. At last year’s G7 summit in Cornwall, the FLOTUS embellished her trusty Zadig&Voltaire jacket with the word “love”.
When probed by a Bloomberg News reporter about her sartorial choice, Dr Biden said, “Well, I think that we’re bringing love from America. I think that this is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now that you have a sense of unity.”
Similarly, for her first appearance as first lady-to be in Delaware in November 2020, Dr Biden wore a floral dress by Oscar de la Renta, a brand helmed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, both of whom were immigrants to the United States and trained under de la Renta himself before taking the reins in 2016.
