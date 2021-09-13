When it comes to making fashion moments, nobody does it better than JLo, who reportedly inspired the invention of Google Images when she wore that jungle-print Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys.

Fast forward 21 years and the JLo Beauty founder is still making fashion statements left, right and centre, most recently at last night’s Video Music Awards in a teeny-tiny cut-out leather co-ord courtesy of London-based designer David Koma’s resort 2022 collection.