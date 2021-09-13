Naturally JLo made the case for cut-out leather at the 2021 VMAs
Just a matter of days after making her Venice Film Festival debut with Ben Affleck, JLo made a return to the red carpet last night in a cut-out leather two-piece and, needless to say, we can’t get enough.
When it comes to making fashion moments, nobody does it better than JLo, who reportedly inspired the invention of Google Images when she wore that jungle-print Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys.
Fast forward 21 years and the JLo Beauty founder is still making fashion statements left, right and centre, most recently at last night’s Video Music Awards in a teeny-tiny cut-out leather co-ord courtesy of London-based designer David Koma’s resort 2022 collection.
Of course, it goes without saying that this two-piece ensemble will live in our heads rent-free forevermore, but Lopez’s appearance at the award ceremony in New York City follows her official return to red carpet duties over the weekend at the Venice Film Festival with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.
For the occasion, Lopez opted to embrace old school glamour in a white gown by Georges Hobeika Couture, which she accessorised with Cartier jewellery (including one seriously show-stopping yellow diamond ring). Apparently, JLo cannot put a fashion foot wrong and we are very much here for it.
Images: Getty.