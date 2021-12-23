A statement earring has become a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe, particularly for the festive season. We’ve all got a pair of chunky gold hoops and maybe you have even started collection of colourful, bold earwear. But in a recent Instagram post Jodie Comer, best known for her role in the BBC drama Killing Eve, introduced us to a whole new genre of statement earrings and they’re perfect for the festive season.

Falling neatly under the category of ‘items you didn’t know you needed’, Comer shared an Instagram story wearing a pair of roast dinner earrings. Yes, you read that right – Christmas dinner earrings. The earrings depict a traditional Sunday dinner, with turkey, all the trimmings and (everyone’s favourite) a giant Yorkshire pudding.